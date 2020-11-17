Latest release eases usability, enhances security, and boosts database compatibility

BEDFORD, Mass., November 17, 2020 – EDB, a leading contributor to PostgreSQL, today announced the worldwide general availability of EDB 13, which includes the company’s flagship database management system (DBMS), EDB Postgres Advanced Server, and tools. This latest release builds on extensive enterprise capabilities to further ease database management, enhance security, and accelerate migration from Oracle database to PostgreSQL.

According to Marc Linster, Chief Technology Officer for EDB, “In a challenging economy, digital transformation remains a high priority for enterprises and Postgres is winning. The need for open source technologies and expertise has never been greater. The EDB 13 updates will help our customers get the most out of Postgres, so they can continue to deliver against their requirements on time and within budget.”

EDB 13 highlights

EDB helps enterprises around the world use PostgreSQL to do more and go faster. EDB 13 extends PostgreSQL with usability, security, and database compatibility enhancements for the enterprise.

Usability . Managing databases is complex, especially as infrastructure grows. EDB 13 enhances Postgres Enterprise Manager (PEM) to simplify the management of large Postgres deployments. This update adds a global search field for finding database objects quickly. It also includes new integrations that make it easier to initiate backups through Backup and Recovery Tool and start automated failover through Failover Manager. In addition, the PEM graphical user interface now meets Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG) 2.0 AA, helping large enterprises and public sector organizations meet compliance requirements for accessibility.

. Managing databases is complex, especially as infrastructure grows. EDB 13 enhances Postgres Enterprise Manager (PEM) to simplify the management of large Postgres deployments. This update adds a global search field for finding database objects quickly. It also includes new integrations that make it easier to initiate backups through Backup and Recovery Tool and start automated failover through Failover Manager. In addition, the PEM graphical user interface now meets Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG) 2.0 AA, helping large enterprises and public sector organizations meet compliance requirements for accessibility. Security . Both data itself and access to it must be secured. EDB 13 includes features that make PostgreSQL an even stronger choice for environments with stringent security needs. Most notably, it enhances encryption options throughout the EDB software suite, such as upgrading the default minimum Transport Layer Security (TLS) version and use of channel binding with SCRAM authentication. Furthermore, EDB*Loader and PostgreSQL foreign data wrappers can now authenticate with client certificates. EDB 13 is tightly synchronized with PostgreSQL and always includes all Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures (CVEs) addressed in PostgreSQL.

. Both data itself and access to it must be secured. EDB 13 includes features that make PostgreSQL an even stronger choice for environments with stringent security needs. Most notably, it enhances encryption options throughout the EDB software suite, such as upgrading the default minimum Transport Layer Security (TLS) version and use of channel binding with SCRAM authentication. Furthermore, EDB*Loader and PostgreSQL foreign data wrappers can now authenticate with client certificates. EDB 13 is tightly synchronized with PostgreSQL and always includes all Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures (CVEs) addressed in PostgreSQL. Oracle database migration to PostgreSQL. New Oracle database compatibility features in EDB Postgres Advanced Server further accelerate migration to PostgreSQL through enhancements to syntax and storage features. Highlights include the addition of automatic LIST and HASH data partitioning, support for procedures such as DEFINE_COLUMN_LONG, and improvements to compound triggers to reduce the need for complex rewrites of application logic in Procedural Language.

“Enterprises are continuing to modernize, and I hear from our clients that they are increasingly deploying open source technologies to do so,” said Carl Olofson, research vice president, data management software for IDC. “With advances in usability and security, updates such as those from EDB are important for enterprises choosing Postgres as a key component of their digitalization efforts.”

Visit the EDB website for more information about EDB 13 and to upgrade (free for existing customers).

