EDB STIG is the only guide for fast, secure implementation of PostgreSQL on Windows

BEDFORD, Mass., August 27, 2020 – EDB, a leading contributor to PostgreSQL, today announced that the Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA) has approved the Security Technical Implementation Guide (STIG) for EDB Postgres™ Advanced Server (EPAS) on Microsoft Windows. The only STIG that addresses PostgreSQL on Windows, the guide is an important resource for deploying PostgreSQL on government systems quickly and securely. It also lets agencies leverage EPAS features, including auditing, logging, and data encryption at rest. The STIG is available for download from the DoD Cyber Exchange.

PostgreSQL delivers agility

Both private and public organizations understand that agility is essential for digital transformation. For federal agencies, ensuring they can move faster while complying with strict DISA security requirements is critical. As more and more agencies adopt open source solutions, they’re finding that technologies like PostgreSQL are more agile, more economical, highly performant, and feature rich.

The most successful government organizations seek help deploying and managing their trusted systems. EDB has deep experience supporting public sector customers in implementing PostgreSQL in accordance with DoD standards. DISA’s thorough validation process underscores the quality of EPAS security capabilities, which were recently increased on Windows as an expansion of the company’s existing STIG for Linux. Enhancements for this version include built-in auditing with the ability to tag app user session information, as well as data redaction and data encryption at rest. Other features include advanced row level security, protection against SQL injection, and password profiles.

“Government agencies are making Postgres a central part of their modernization strategy, and we have extensive expertise to help them do that.” said Marc Linster, Chief Technology Officer for EDB. “Our latest STIG will enable agencies running Postgres on Windows to secure the required Approval to Operate and help them comply with stringent DoD regulations. Federal civilian and private organizations will also find the STIG provides a wealth of detailed guidance that can also serve as a model for securing enterprise databases.”

EDB customers include top U.S. Federal entities, such as the Department of Justice, Department of Treasury, Department of Energy, U.S. Navy, Missile Defense Agency, and DISA.

Learn More

To learn more, download the STIG for EDB Postgres Advanced Server on Windows from the DoD Cyber Exchange.

About EDB

PostgreSQL is increasingly the database of choice for organizations looking to boost innovation and accelerate business. EDB’s enterprise-class software extends PostgreSQL, helping our customers get the most out of it both on premises and in the cloud. And our 24x7 global support, professional services, and training help our customers control risk, manage costs, and scale efficiently. With 16 offices worldwide, EDB serves over 4,000 customers, including leading financial services, government, media and communications, and information technology organizations. To learn about PostgreSQL for people, teams, and enterprises, visit EDBpostgres.com.