BEDFORD, Mass., July 30, 2020 – EDB, a leading contributor to PostgreSQL, today announced that in the first half of 2020, it achieved record growth, further showing that PostgreSQL is a centerpiece of technology strategy for an increasing number of enterprises.

PostgreSQL popularity is rising

According to a recent Stack Overflow survey of nearly 65,000 developers, PostgreSQL is the second most popular and second most loved database, outpacing MongoDB and Microsoft SQL Server, among many others. EDBTM supercharges PostgreSQL, offering enterprises the software and services they need to go faster while reducing risk.

“The economic fallout from the pandemic is intensifying the move to open source and in particular Postgres. Organizations need to go faster while they control costs, which is why Postgres is the clear winner in this market,” says EDB president and CEO, Ed Boyajian. “Our mission is to stay relentlessly focused on helping organizations plug into Postgres and wipe out overpriced databases to drive transformation.”

Highlights in first half of 2020

65% increase in new recurring revenue year-over-year

42 consecutive quarters of subscription revenue growth

Over 4,900 lifetime customers including 26% of all Fortune 500 companies

Organized the largest single PostgreSQL event with 4,300 registrations

117% net customer expansion

91% customer satisfaction rating (CSAT)

New global customers

In the first half of 2020, EDB won significant business worldwide and is helping customers deploy PostgreSQL for a variety of needs. For example, many U.S. Army programs are using EDB for applications migrated off Oracle® databases. Sogei, an IT service management company based in Italy, uses PostgreSQL to deploy a new application. And American energy technology company Baker Hughes uses PostgreSQL to support their Health, Safety, and Environmental (HSE) compliance application.

Postgres Vision 2020 virtual event draws thousands

Also in June, EDB organized the Postgres Vision conference. For the first time in its five year history, Postgres Vision went virtual with over 4,300 registrants, making it the largest single PostgreSQL event ever. Bryson Koehler, Chief Technology Officer for Equifax, and Daniel Hernandez, general manager, data & AI, IBM, were keynote speakers. Other leading organizations, such as IKEA Group, Mastercard, and the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), also presented. All sessions can be viewed on the EDB YouTube channel.

IBM Cloud launches EDB PostgreSQL

In early July, IBM announced that the EDB Postgres Advanced Server (EPAS) is now generally available on IBM Cloud as a database-as-a-service. This combined offering allows PostgreSQL users to benefit from EDB’s leading technology and expertise within IBM’s ecosystem of cloud services and further expands EDB’s cloud strategy.

Executive team changes

Recently, EDB made two promotions to its leadership team to further strengthen its engagement with customers and the market. Marc Linster, formerly senior vice president of product development, has taken on the position of Chief Technology Officer, focusing on EDB’s technical direction, thought leadership, and key technology trends to drive growth. John Murphy, formerly senior vice president of products, has been made Chief Product Officer. In this role, he is responsible for EDB product development, support, and accelerating EDB innovation and time to market.

Company rebrand reflects commitment to PostgreSQL

PostgreSQL is not just a technology but a movement made up of volunteers dedicated to enabling innovation. In June, EDB refreshed its brand to underscore its continuing commitment to PostgreSQL and the community that enables it. EDB’s updated brand reflects its ongoing mission to push PostgreSQL further for teams and organizations everywhere.

