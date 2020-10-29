Registration and call for papers now open

BEDFORD, Mass., October 29, 2020 – EDB, a leading contributor to PostgreSQL, today announced that it will be hosting the Postgres Build 2020 virtual conference for the European market on December 8th and 9th. The event is a unique opportunity for users, community members, and thought leaders, along with enterprises, to connect with each other and explore PostgreSQL technology and use cases. The conference will be held online, offering live events between 8:00am and 6:00pm GMT, as well as recorded sessions. Registration for Postgres Build is free.

“In light of the pandemic, it’s important to give Postgres users and experts the chance to come together to discuss and learn from each other,” said Simon Riggs, PostgreSQL Fellow with EDB. “Postgres is the world’s most advanced open source database. We want to bring the brightest and best together to highlight the many innovations in the Postgres ecosystem.”

Conference tracks

Featuring over 25 talks and live panel discussions, Postgres Build will gather leading PostgreSQL experts and users from throughout Europe and the world. The event program committee helped develop the agenda, which highlights user stories and includes tracks on the Future of PostgreSQL, Cloud and Kubernetes, and Migration to PostgreSQL. It will also include a track focused on ways developers are using Postgres to build modern, enterprise-scale applications.

Registration and call for papers

For more information and to register for free, visit the Postgres Build 2020 website.

Call for papers is now open to all for submissions through November 8th.

