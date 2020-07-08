New patented solution PREMBIONTM paves the way to antibiotic-free farming

EMBION™’s rapid-prototyping platform technology pioneers the affordable future of nutrition

Ecublens, 08.07.2020 - EMBION™ Technologies S.A., hard-tech, disruptive innovator in plant-based bioactives for the nutrition of the future, announces the market launch of PREMBION™. It is the first patented product with complex prebiotic properties for animal nutrition that was created with EMBION’s novel platform technology. The spin-off of the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology in Lausanne (EPFL) accelerates nutrition innovation toward increased functionality and greater affordability. It reduces the time from discovery to commercial production by up to 80%. Market introduction tests are currently underway with leading global corporations in the food, feed and drinks sectors.

EMBION provides access to a proprietary platform technology with the aim to revolutionize biomass upcycling and reduce waste via biocatalytic processing. The invention has been first applied in the development of novel bioactives for human and animal health and nutrition, resulting in the patented solution, PREMBION™ manufactured from brewers’ spent grains.

Georgios Savoglidis

“Unique fingerprint products, such as our first patented product PREMBION, are the future of the high potential prebiotic ingredients market for microbiome modulation, providing solutions for the growing demand in antibiotic-free farming against antimicrobial resistance. EMBION’s rapid prototyping platform technology catalyzes innovation that is essential for building this market,” says Georgios Savoglidis, co-founder and CEO of EMBION.

Savoglidis and his team are looking at successful laboratory tests on 20 feedstocks, which have generated 80 new complex bioactives that are ready for immediate commercialization.

“This was a long shot, but the technology is thoroughly built from the ground up to overcome bottlenecks and has the potential to be transformative, starting with nutrition,” summarizes Professor Paul J. Dyson, advisory board member of EMBION Technologies S.A. and Professor of Chemistry at EPFL. Dyson supervised the technology invention from its origin as a project funded by the Swiss National Science Foundation (SNSF-NPR66).

