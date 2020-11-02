Experienced French retail specialist to head EMD’s Branded Products Department

Thanks to its newcomer, EMD extends further its expertise in strategic cooperation with the A-Brand industry

Deeper focus on partnership with the industry and retailers

Pfäffikon/Switzerland. The leading European purchasing and marketing alliance EMD increases its personnel strength: Eric Lemercier (49) joined the Branded Products Department as Director Business Development at the European Marketing Distribution AG in Pfäffikon, Switzerland.

Eric Lemercier previously held senior management positions at Carrefour and Intermarché in France, also worked for leading retail players in Europe. He has been Managing Director of the International Agreements Department at Agenor for many years. The last 4 years he was a reputed consultant at GloBuyOne in Geneva, Switzerland, advising Industry and retailers worldwide. He has extensive expertise in the cooperation in international on-top agreements and global partnerships with the Industry.

At EMD, Eric Lemercier heads the team of Peter Arnolds and Jürgen Barthelmä, working both very successfully since many years as Directors Branded Products for EMD. In the context of the continuous growth strategy, EMD invests in the development of new services such as data sharing, sustainability and strategic cooperation.

Eric Lemercier on his new role: “EMD’s platform offers to our suppliers increasing opportunities to develop their business with our members. The growth in the number of partner suppliers shows the interest in our business model”.

About EMD

European Marketing Distribution AG, with headquarters in Pfäffikon, Switzerland, has been acknowledged since 1989 as an efficient and high-performing partner for Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) by the consumer goods industry. The leading associated group operates now together with its member companies in 20 countries in Europe, Oceania and Asia.

The member companies of European Marketing Distribution (EMD) are active in the following markets:

Australia: Woolworths

Austria: MARKANT Österreich

Bulgaria: Kaufland

Croatia: Kaufland

Czech Republic: MARKANT

Denmark: Dagrofa

Germany: MARKANT

Italy: ESD Italia

New Zealand: Countdown (Woolworths)

Netherlands: Superunie

Norway: Unil/NorgesGruppen

Poland: Kaufland

Portugal: EuromadiPort

Romania: Kaufland

Russia: Lenta

Sweden: Axfood

Switzerland: MARKANT

Slovakia: MARKANT

Spain: Euromadi

South Korea: Homeplus

