MORGAN HILL, CA, Oct.27, 2022 – EMQ, the world’s leading provider of open-source IoT data infrastructure, today announced that its enterprise-level, cloud-native MQTT messaging platform EMQX Enterprise is now available on the VMware Marketplace and deployable to the VMware Cloud. That means it is now easier for customers to purchase and deploy this "ready-to-go," highly secure and scalable messaging platform to run their enterprise IoT applications.



As a growing number of companies move towards developing more agile and modern software applications, the use of containers and micro-services has dramatically increased. VMware Marketplace is a one-stop shop for VMware validated and certified ecosystem solutions from independent software vendors that enable customers to find, test, buy, and deploy software that runs on VMware-based clouds. With EMQX Enterprise in VMware Marketplace, developers have the convenience of directly deploying IoT ecosystem solutions to VMware environments such as VMware Tanzu or VMware Cloud, while also experiencing the convenience of features such as notifications, reporting, and analytics.

EMQ serves as the trusted IoT data foundation for global customers seeking flexible, scalable and secure IoT solutions to navigate the multi-cloud era and build the IoT future. EMQX Enterprise, designed by EMQ, is the world’s most scalable cloud-native IoT messaging platform with an all-in-one distributed MQTT broker and SQL-based IoT rules engine. It powers high-performance systems delivering sub-millisecond latency and reliable data movement, processing, and integration for business-critical IoT solutions. In the meantime, EMQX Enterprise can integrate IoT data seamlessly with over 40 cloud services and enterprise systems, including VMware Cloud, AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft Azure, Confluent Kafka, MongoDB, Oracle, SAP, and time-series databases.

EMQ & VMware

"EMQ is a global leading provider of open-source Edge/IoT message platform. Based on the successful cooperation of VMware and EMQ on edge computing over the past 5 years, we are glad to expand it further to Multiple Cloud Edge collaborations. EMQ's enterprise-grade message platform EMQX Enterprise is successfully launched on VMware Marketplace, which means that hundreds of thousands of corporate customers around the world can easily adopt this Tanzu-based SaaS service and practice holistic management on messages in Multi Cloud Edge era. This is a solid step towards digital transformation for relative industries," said Alan Ren, Head of Global Research and Innovation Engineering and Ecosystem at VMware.

“We are delighted to collaborate with VMware and host our enterprise-level MQTT messaging platform in VMware Marketplace. Having EMQX Enterprise in VMware Marketplace allows our customers to build highly agile IoT data infrastructure on VMware, addressing the needs of modern IoT applications and accelerating time to market,” said Feng Lee, Founder and CEO at EMQ. “EMQ has long advocated embracing cloud-native concepts. All EMQ offerings support flexible, multi-cloud deployment options. Together with VMware, we are looking forward to delivering more innovative cloud-based services and bringing a deeper level of value to our customers, helping them to drive a smoother and more cost-effective digitalization journey.”

Now, with the latest update to version 5.0, EMQX becomes the first-ever product to implement MQTT over QUIC, and ensures reliable IoT connectivity even in a weak, lossy, spotty network environment. EMQ is continuously delivering compelling new capabilities that help customers quickly deploy EMQX Enterprise clusters on VMware Tanzu Kubernetes, VMware Cloud and other mainstream public clouds in the shortest possible time. EMQX is trusted by customers globally across a broad range of industries including the Internet of Vehicles, Industrial IoT, Carriers, Finance, Energy, and Smart City.



Get Started with EMQX Enterprise on VMware Marketplace, please visit: https://marketplace.cloud.vmware.com/services/details/emqx-enterprise-1?slug=true.

About EMQ

EMQ is the world’s leading software provider of open-source IoT data infrastructure. Its core portfolio includes EMQX, the world's most scalable and reliable open-source MQTT messaging platform, HStreamDB, the world’s first native streaming database, and Neuron, the lightweight industrial IoT connectivity server.

EMQX supports 100M concurrent IoT device connections per cluster while maintaining extremely high throughput and sub-millisecond latency. It trusted by over 300 customers in mission-critical IoT scenarios, including well-known brands like HPE, VMware, Verifone, SAIC Volkswagen and Ericsson.

EMQ’s global R&D center is located in Stockholm, Sweden. It has 10+ offices throughout the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. To learn more, follow us on Twitter @EMQTech or visit http://www.emqx.com.

About VMware

VMware is a leading provider of multi-cloud services for all apps, enabling digital innovation with enterprise control. As a trusted foundation to accelerate innovation, VMware software gives businesses the flexibility and choice they need to build the future. Headquartered in Palo Alto, California, VMware is committed to building a better future through the company’s 2030 Agenda. For more information, please visit http://www.vmware.com/company.