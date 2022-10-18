EMQ Will be part of Eclipse IoT and Sparkplug working groups to advance MQTT Standardization and IoT Innovation



MORGAN HILL, CA, Oct. 18, 2022 – EMQ, the world’s leading provider of open source IoT data infrastructure, has expanded its partner ecosystem by becoming a contributing member of the Eclipse Foundation, one of the world’s largest open source software foundations. EMQ has also joined the Eclipse IoT Working Group and Eclipse Sparkplug Working Group to help foster standardization and innovation around the MQTT and Sparkplug protocols worldwide.

The Eclipse Foundation is committed to providing a “mature, scalable, and business-friendly environment” in which industry leaders can advance open source specification development, compliance certification, and industry education. By joining its membership, EMQ will team up with influential leaders and technology participants from around the globe to shape the future of IoT.

EMQ & Eclipse Foundation

Early in 2011, the Eclipse Foundation introduced the IoT Working Group to develop industry best practices, deployment frameworks and standards to help commercial-grade IoT projects succeed. The Eclipse Paho Project was built through Eclipse IoT in 2012 to strengthen the open source implementations of MQTT and MQTT-SN protocols, and in the last decade, MQTT has rapidly become the de-facto standard for IoT. In 2020, the Sparkplug Working Group was launched to drive the evolution and broad adoption of the Sparkplug Topic and Payload Specification for MQTT.

“Today we welcome EMQ to the Eclipse Foundation and we look forward to their contribution to the Sparkplug and IoT communities,” said Mike Milinkovich, executive director of the Eclipse Foundation. “There is tremendous momentum within these communities. With the recently announced Sparkplug compatibility program, EMQ’s participation will not only contribute to future OSS development, but also help accelerate MQTT adoption.

Since its inception, EMQ has been committed to advancing the MQTT standard for reliable IoT messaging. It joined OASIS OPEN as a foundational sponsor in 2020 to drive the adoption of MQTT in enterprise-level IoT applications. EMQ has been developing its high-performance distributed MQTT messaging server – EMQX – to accelerate the connectivity and integration of a wide spectrum of IoT applications since 2017.

CEO and Founder at EMQ, Feng Lee, commented that “We are thrilled to be part of the Eclipse family and its Eclipse IoT and Sparkplug Working Groups. We believe our experience in MQTT development will be valuable to the community, and we look forward to accelerating MQTT standardization and innovation and actively contributing to more open-source development together with our partners and members of the broader community.”

“Sparkplug is growing in recognition as the best solution for IoT device compatibility issues and improving the interoperability and scalability of IIoT solutions in oil and gas, energy, manufacturing, smart cities and other related industries. EMQ has long been a proponent of MQTT standards and MQTT Sparkplug solutions. Through this membership, we have the opportunity to contribute directly to the Eclipse Paho project and the development of Sparkplug. We’ll continue to work closely with our partners to grow Industrial IoT best practices at scale,” Feng Lee added.

EMQX has become the world’s most scalable and reliable MQTT Broker, adopted by over 20,000 global users from over 50 countries and connecting more than 100 million IoT devices worldwide. It is fully compatible with the MQTT Sparkplug B protocol, supporting a true plug-and-play IIoT solution for Industry 4.0.

About EMQ

EMQ is the world’s leading software provider of open-source IoT data infrastructure. Its core portfolio includes EMQX, the world's most scalable and reliable open-source MQTT messaging platform, HStreamDB, the world’s first native streaming database, and Neuron, the lightweight industrial IoT connectivity server.

EMQX supports 100M concurrent IoT device connections per cluster while maintaining extremely high throughput and sub-millisecond latency. It is trusted by over 300 customers in mission-critical IoT scenarios, including well-known brands like HPE, VMware, Verifone, SAIC Volkswagen and Ericsson.

EMQ’s global R&D center is located in Stockholm, Sweden. It has 10+ offices throughout the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. To learn more, follow us on Twitter @EMQTech or visit http://www.emqx.com.

About the Eclipse Foundation

The Eclipse Foundation provides our global community of individuals and organizations with a mature, scalable, and business-friendly environment for open source software collaboration and innovation. The Foundation is home to the Eclipse IDE, Jakarta EE, and over 400 open source projects, including runtimes, tools, and frameworks for cloud and edge applications, IoT, AI, automotive, systems engineering, distributed ledger technologies, open processor designs, and many others. The Eclipse Foundation is an international non-profit association supported by over 330 members, including industry leaders who value open source as a key enabler for their business strategies. To learn more, follow us on Twitter @EclipseFdn, LinkedIn, or visit eclipse.org.