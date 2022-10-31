MORGAN HILL, CA, Oct.31, 2022 – EMQ, the world’s leading provider of open-source IoT data infrastructure, recently strengthened its ties with Amazon Web Services (AWS) by introducing its EMQX Cloud service to the AWS Marketplace.

AWS Marketplace is a curated digital catalog that organizations can use to find, buy, deploy, and manage third-party software that runs on AWS. Now it’s easier than ever for AWS subscribers to get started with EMQX Cloud by simply acquiring it in AWS Marketplace.

EMQ Strengthens Ties with AWS by Launching EMQX Cloud in AWS Marketplace

The launch also improves accessibility and convenience for AWS users that already use the EMQX Cloud service with pay-as-you-go billing. Their usage can now be automatically reflected in their monthly AWS bill.

In addition, EMQX Cloud can be easily combined with other AWS infrastructure and cloud services like Amazon S3, Amazon Kinesis, and Amazon Redshift. EMQX Cloud also supports the establishment of a secure, stable private connection to AWS services via AWS PrivateLink. This feature enables bi-directional connectivity between public cloud services and EMQX Cloud deployments via intranet IP addresses (Click here: https://docs.emqx.com/en/cloud/latest/deployments/privatelink.html to see how to set up PrivateLink connections in EMQX Cloud).

In line with its goal to power digital transformation through world-class open source IoT data infrastructure, EMQ has focused on increasing the performance and scalability of its distributed MQTT messaging server – EMQX – as a way to accelerate the connectivity and integration of a wide spectrum of IoT applications. EMQX has become the world’s most scalable and reliable MQTT broker, adopted by over 20,000 global users across 50+ countries and connecting 100M+ IoT devices worldwide. It is also the first to introduce an implementation of MQTT over QUIC and the first distributed MQTT broker to support 100M concurrent IoT device connections per cluster.

EMQX Cloud, built on EMQX, is the world's first fully managed, cloud-native MQTT 5.0 messaging service for IoT. To help organizations fully enjoy the advantages of resource pooling in the cloud era, EMQX Cloud brings one-stop O&M colocation and reliable, real-time IoT data movement, processing, and integration so users can efficiently develop IoT applications on the public cloud without the infrastructure O&M burden.

EMQX Cloud can also scale elastically on demand to handle unpredictable throughput changes and integrate with over 40+ cloud services out of the box.

As the most widely used cloud platform in the world, AWS is the first and key public cloud platform supported by EMQX Cloud. With AWS's stable global infrastructure network and EMQX Cloud's massive connectivity and high concurrency product features, organizations can now deploy MQTT services in multiple regions supported by AWS to quickly start IoT business.

Apart from EMQX Cloud, EMQ offers its enterprise MQTT platform – EMQX Enterprise for its on-premises customers. EMQX Enterprise is suitable for various IoT application scenarios, helping organizations to quickly build business-critical IoT applications without barriers to performance and development. It supports any deployment on public or private cloud, physical machine, or container/K8S.

As of now, both EMQX Enterprise and EMQX Cloud are available in AWS Marketplace and can be deployed in a self-serve manner.

Learn more about EMQX Enterprise in AWS Marketplace:

https://aws.amazon.com/marketplace/pp/prodview-cwa2e6xbrwtzi?sr=0-1&ref_=beagle&applicationId=AWSMPContessa

Learn more about EMQX Cloud in AWS Marketplace:

https://aws.amazon.com/marketplace/pp/prodview-g6zejrbcad6mu?sr=0-2&ref_=beagle&applicationId=AWSMPContessa

"EMQ customers have been using AWS services for years. AWS is an amazing public cloud infrastructure platform that helps users run their IoT applications in the cloud seamlessly and smoothly,” said Feng Lee, Founder and CEO at EMQ. "By deepening our partnership with AWS, we are making the EMQX product suite more accessible to the thousands of future customers who want to deploy out-of-the-box, on-demand MQTT messaging services on their AWS infrastructure. Our collaboration with AWS can absolutely give our joint customers the power to accelerate modernization and achieve their digital transformation goals.”

Last year, EMQ joined the AWS Partner Network (APN), and three months ago, EMQ joined the APN Global Startup Program, a unique "white glove" support and go-to-market (GTM) Program for selected APN Partners, which allows EMQ to leverage AWS’s proven infrastructure and portfolio of services to support product innovation and development.

After some strategic cooperation between EMQ and AWS, the two organizations have improved integration in many dimensions of their products and ecosystem. EMQ is planning more such complementary tie-ins with the AWS to further accelerate the new global digital economy.

For more information on EMQ’s cloud-native IoT messaging solutions please visit www.emqx.com or find EMQ in the AWS Marketplace.

About EMQ

EMQ is the world’s leading software provider of open-source IoT data infrastructure. Its core portfolio includes EMQX, the world's most scalable and reliable open-source MQTT messaging platform, HStreamDB, the world’s first native streaming database, and Neuron, the lightweight industrial IoT connectivity server.

EMQX supports 100M concurrent IoT device connections per cluster while maintaining extremely high throughput and sub-millisecond latency. It trusted by over 300 customers in mission-critical IoT scenarios, including well-known brands like HPE, VMware, Verifone, SAIC Volkswagen and Ericsson.

EMQ’s global R&D center is located in Stockholm, Sweden. It has 10+ offices throughout the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. To learn more, follow us on Twitter @EMQTech or visit our website.