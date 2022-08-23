MORGAN HILL, CA, August 23, 2022 – EMQ Technologies, a leading software provider of open-source IoT data infrastructure, has made an official image of EMQX available on Docker Hub, “the world’s largest library and community for container images”. EMQX is a cloud-native, MQTT-based, IoT messaging platform designed for high reliability and massive scale.

With Docker Hub, millions of developers around the globe can now build mission-critical IoT applications by downloading and running the EMQX Official Image. Docker users can access it directly with the docker pull emqx command. The EMQX image includes clear documentation and follows Dockerfile best practices.

EMQX Official Image

Docker Official Images are a verified, curated set of Docker repositories representing 175 open source projects popular with global developers, including EMQX, Mongo, Influxdb, Ubuntu and many others. All of them are hosted on Docker Hub and maintained by the Docker library project and relevant upstream organizations. Each project must be free and open-source software, support multiple architectures and follow best practices for Dockerfile. The official review team also focuses on the frequency of the project’s updates and security fixes to ensure a positive user experience.

“It is well known that Docker Hub is the industry’s leading container registry, playing a central role in building and sharing cloud-native applications. Docker’s robust capabilities and extensive user base make it even easier for developers to get access to EMQX. Meanwhile, it also saves software vendors time in the creation and delivery of cloud-native applications,” said Feng Lee, founder and CEO of EMQ. “Providing our EMQX Docker Official Image further enhances our differentiated flexibility and efficiency, accelerating reliable deployments across cloud and on-prem IoT data infrastructure.”

Since 2017, EMQ has been developing its secure, performant MQTT messaging platform to deliver innovative and reliable IoT connectivity solutions within a wide range of applications and industries. A single EMQX cluster can handle 100 million concurrent MQTT connections. Additionally, EMQX ensures secure communication with MQTT over TLS/SSL and support for various authentication mechanisms. All the event streams from IoT devices can be processed in real-time with low coding requirements thanks to rich, SQL-like queries powered by the built-in rules engine.

With the continued rise of cloud computing, cloud-based tools are surging in popularity. EMQ has been continuously optimizing its cloud-native MQTT messaging service to better adapt to this changing environment. By adopting a cloud-native architecture based on Kubernetes, including Amazon Web Services (AWS), Google Cloud Platform (GCP), and Microsoft Azure, from a single server to massive clusters. With the combined popularity of Docker and Kubernetes, the process of deployment and management are significantly simplified, helping users take advantage of cloud and container technology.

About EMQ

EMQ is the world’s leading software provider of open-source IoT data infrastructure. Its core portfolio includes EMQX, the world's most scalable and reliable open-source MQTT messaging platform, HStreamDB, the world’s first native streaming database, and Neuron, the lightweight industrial IoT connectivity server.

EMQX supports 100M concurrent IoT device connections per cluster while maintaining 1M message per second throughput and sub-millisecond latency. It boasts more than 20,000 global users from over 50 countries, connecting more than 100 million IoT devices worldwide, and is trusted by over 300 customers in mission-critical IoT scenarios, including well-known brands like HPE, VMware, Verifone, SAIC Volkswagen and Ericsson.

EMQ’s global R&D center is located in Stockholm, Sweden. It has 10+ offices throughout the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Visit http://www.emqx.com for information.