EPOS headsets and 10ZiG devices partner to set up global end users and IT professionals with premier use-case solutions with powerful audio and VDI.

LEICESTER, UK – EPOS, a global premium brand designing high-end audio solutions for better communication and collaboration, and 10ZiG, a leading provider of virtual desktop endpoint hardware and software, have partnered to deliver EPOS audio devices and management software optimized for 10ZiG Windows 10 IoT Thin Client endpoint devices.

EPOS headsets and 10ZiG devices partner to set up global end users and IT professionals with premier use-case solutions with powerful audio and VDI

The recent global pandemic set off the largest work-from-home (WFH) transition in the history of doing business and is still shaping how we work today. It only made sense that EPOS and 10ZiG joined forces, so the world could leverage hardware and software for remote and hybrid virtual desktop setups. The EPOS & 10ZiG partnership developed as a perfect duo for virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI) and audio communication, in both office and remote setup solutions. Having the most advanced tools in place, including supportive remote Thin Client endpoints and audio headsets makes for an easier and better user experience for unified communications and related platforms.

EPOS Connect VDI is the client application that enables various asset management features to allow IT managers to administer EPOS audio devices across the entire organization through the intuitive EPOS Manager UI. EPOS Manager is a powerful on-premises or cloud-based IT management solution for managing, updating, and configuring an organization’s EPOS headsets and speaker phones from any location.

From entry-level to high-demand users, 10ZiG Windows 10 IoT Thin Client device models 4610q, 6010q, and 6110, comply and work seamlessly with EPOS headsets and speakerphones, specifically the ADAPT 660. With the EPOS & 10ZiG partnership, businesses can maximize focus and productivity anywhere with the certified combined solutions.

The EPOS product lines offer a range of outstanding features like superb call clarity, stereo sound, adaptive ANC, and a unique UC optimized solution with machine learning enhanced microphone performance. The 10ZiG product lines are a range of x86-based Thin & Zero Client endpoints that include a wide array of hardware options, such as varying display connectivity, Fiber options, free centralized management via the 10ZiG Manager™, and more.

###

About EPOS

Established upon the former successful joint venture between audio specialist Sennheiser and the world-leading hearing technology group Demant, EPOS designs, manufactures and sells pioneering high-end audio and video solutions for business professionals and serious gamers. Crafted with advanced engineering and pioneering technologies, EPOS offers uncompromised audio and video connectivity that enable business professionals to better communicate and collaborate – anytime, anywhere and on any device. EPOS audio is reliable, easy-to-use, and designed for ultimate comfort. Owned by the Demant Group and with headquarters in Copenhagen, Denmark, EPOS builds on more than 115 years’ audio expertise and operates in a global market with offices and partners in more than 60 countries.

Contact EPOS

Yasmin Gouhari

yagu@eposaudio.com

eposaudio.com

About 10ZiG

10ZiG Technology provides virtual desktop Thin & Zero Client endpoints and centralized management software (10ZiG Manager™) for VDI, DaaS, SaaS, and Cloud-based workspaces. A front-runner in many VDI innovations including leading audio & video communication support, 10ZiG works to make product fit into the customer’s computing environment, not the other way around. In office or at home, 10ZiG virtual desktop technology maximizes traditional, remote, or hybrid-working setups.

Contact 10ZiG

To learn more about 10ZiG, or to arrange for a free Thin or Zero Client demonstration device, please contact 10ZiG below.

Corporate Headquarters, US

10ZiG Technology Inc.

23309 N. 17th Drive #100

Phoenix, AZ 85027, USA

P. +1 (866) 865-5250 | Email: info@10ZiG.com | Web: www.10ZiG.com

EMEA Headquarters

10ZiG Technology Ltd.

7 Highcliffe Road

Leicester LE5 1TY, UK

P. +44 (0) 116 2148650 | Email: info@10ZiG.eu | Web: www.10ZiG.com

Contact: Tom Dodds

10ZiG Technology Ltd.

www.10ZiG.com

+44 (0) 116 214 8650