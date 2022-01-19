Aircraft SATCOM system interoperable with current and future commercial and military satellites

PARIS / TAMPA, FL / HERNDON, VA —19 January 2022 — Eclipse Global Connectivity, Smiths Interconnect and ST Engineering iDirect (iDirect) today announced their collaboration to deliver an integrated airborne Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance (A-ISR) satellite communications (SATCOM) capability for military and government aircraft. The solution, drawing on the extensive expertise of the three companies, will initially address the beyond-line-of-sight connectivity requirements for an EMEA government unmanned platform.

Marc Pinault, CEO of Eclipse Global Connectivity, elaborated on the collaboration, “Bringing together our collective expertise allows us to deliver innovative solutions with a turnkey approach. We share a common commitment to delivering satellite connectivity solutions that enable military and government customers to achieve their mission objectives, and we are pleased to partner with Smiths Interconnect and ST Engineering iDirect, two industry-leading organizations.”

The new Ka-Band solution operates across military and civil frequencies and is suitable for manned and unmanned platforms. The recognized and proven iDirect Evolution® Defense platform features military-grade security and advanced mobility capabilities for tactical operations. The iDirect 9800 AE+ airborne modem combined with the Smiths Interconnect KaStream® 5000 MK II, a next-generation 30cm parabolic antenna, provides a complete solution for Airborne ISR Operations.

Eclipse Global Connectivity is the end-to-end systems integrator, providing the aircraft radome, platform integration/certification and military-grade encryption. Lightweight and compact, this new capability enables high data rate connectivity, enabling HD full-motion video to support A-ISR missions. Given that the solution is interoperable with a wide range of current and future civilian and military Ka-band satellite constellations, the operator can fly missions anywhere in the world, with truly global connectivity.

“When three companies of this calibre team up, you can be sure that an innovative solution will emerge,” said Ralph DeMarco, vice president of sales at Smiths Interconnect. “Our Ka-5000 two LRU configuration offers a lightweight airborne satellite connectivity solution while simultaneously providing continuous high data rate bandwidth, helping to ensure mission success. Through the technology collaboration with Eclipse and ST Engineering iDirect, we deliver a new capability that meets the customer’s needs and enhances our product offering of high reliability, high performance solutions for satellite communications.”

“Our heritage in the government, defense and mobility sectors has given us an innate understanding of their unique user requirements,” said Jerome Clapisson, regional vice president of sales, Europe at ST Engineering iDirect. “We strive to provide the products that will enable our best-in-class ecosystem partners to merge the most innovative components that result in a state-of-art solution. We are delighted to have this opportunity to collaborate with Eclipse and Smiths Interconnect.”

About Eclipse Global Connectivity

Eclipse Global Connectivity is an airborne-connectivity system-integration expert. Decades of experience and a rigorous understanding of satellite communications (SATCOM) infrastructure and the aircraft ecosystem ensure the delivery of innovative communication solutions. Government, military, business and commercial aircraft operators rely on Eclipse and engineering division Eclipse Technics for solutions that help them accomplish operational and business goals. Operators trust the company for its full range of services including engineering and system design, SATCOM hardware, innovative software applications, satellite airtime, Supplemental Type Certificates and installation kits, and operational support. Established in 1996, with its headquarters in the vicinity of Paris, France, Eclipse offers flexible, bespoke solutions that meet requirements, are certified and maintain safety. Visit www.eclipseglobalconnectivity.com to learn more.

About Smiths Interconnect

Smiths Interconnect is a leading provider of technically differentiated electronic components, subsystems, microwave, optical and radio frequency products that connect, protect and control critical applications in the commercial aviation, defense, space, medical, rail, semiconductor test, and industrial market segments. Smiths Interconnect is synonymous with exceptional performance whenever a technologically advanced, high quality solution is required to ensure reliability and safety.

Smiths Interconnect is part of Smiths Group, a global leader in applying advanced technologies for markets in threat and contraband detection, energy, communications and engineered components. Smiths Group has a presence in more than 50 countries.

About ST Engineering iDirect

ST Engineering iDirect, a subsidiary of ST Engineering North America, is a global leader in satellite communications (satcom) providing technology and solutions that enable its customers to expand their business, differentiate their services and optimize their satcom networks. Through the merger with Newtec, a recognized industry pioneer, the combined business unites over 35 years of innovation focused on solving satellite’s most critical economic and technology challenges and expands a shared commitment to shaping the future of how the world connects. The product portfolio, branded under the names iDirect and Newtec, represents the highest standards in performance, efficiency and reliability, making it possible for its customers to deliver the best satcom connectivity experience anywhere in the world. ST Engineering iDirect is the world’s largest TDMA enterprise VSAT manufacturer and is the leader in key industries including broadcast, mobility and military/government. In 2007, iDirect Government was formed to better serve the U.S. government and defense communities. For more information on iDirect platforms please visit www.idirect.net.

