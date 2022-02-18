Düsseldorf-based health service provider provides PCR tests for all participants of the world's leading forum in the field of security policy

Düsseldorf, 18 February 2022: When the top decision-makers meet in Munich today to discuss how they can make the world a little safer, EcoCare will have a major responsibility for the health of the participants. In order to maximize health protection, a detailed hygiene & safety concept is presented. In addition to comprehensive vaccination requirements and mandatory masks, daily testing of all participants is an important pillar. The organiser of the Munich Safety Conference has exclusively entrusted EcoCare with this task.

Exclusive Health & Safety Partner of the Munich Security Conference 2022: EcoCare commissioned to carry out daily COVID-19 tests on top politicians and diplomats

"The task is to test hundreds of high-ranking decision-makers and opinion leaders from all over the world every day using PCR. We are proud to be entrusted with this task. We know our responsibility and accept it," explains Kaan Savul, Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) of Ecolog, Germany. In addition to heads of state and government officials, representatives of governmental and non-governmental organisations, and leading decision-makers in politics and business, it is also important to test all other supporters and service providers of the conference consistently and without exception. Kaan Savul: "Our goal is clear: we will do everything in our power to ensure that no one is infected."

"We are extremely pleased to have Ecolog, a long-standing partner of the Munich Security Conference, for the highly complex implementation of our test concept. We couldn't ask for a better health & safety partner," says Benedikt Franke, CEO of the Munich Security Conference.

Disciplined and precisely timed: EcoCare's test concept

After a virtual event last year, the organisers have decided to hold an in-person one in view of the pressing crises and the immense need for dialogue on security policy. But even the Munich Security Conference 2022 from Feb 18 to Feb 20 2022 does not herald a return to pre-pandemic times: the number of guests is lower and there will be fewer media representatives on site. "Looking at all three days of the event, we will certainly perform close to 10,000 PCR tests. The challenge is to reliably take the tests and quickly transmit valid results digitally so that participants can attend the respective events and forums without delay."

To this end, the health service provider is deploying its mobile teams at various testing stations. At peak times, they will be on site with 100 employees, the CMO of Ecolog Germany explains. "One advantage is certainly that we know the local conditions well, as we were also on board as a health protection partner at the Special Edition 2021 of the Munich Security Conference." As part of last year's virtual event, the task at that time was to test the on-site live production of the event, which was broadcast all over the world, on a daily basis.

Mission Health Protection

For the Munich Security Conference 2022, which starting today, Kaan Savul is confident that EcoCare will rise to the challenge thanks to its experience and qualified staff. "With twelve million tests performed so far, we are one of the most experienced providers in this country. We may not be able to contribute to major world politics, but we can do our part for the health of the participants at the Munich Security Conference 2022. And we will do that to the best of our ability."

Benedikt Franke comments: "We have always been able to rely on Ecolog in the past, and this time we are again sure that the testing of our guests and service providers is in the best hands with Ecolog."

You can find more information about our services here: https://www.ecocare.center

Further information from the organiser on this year's Munich Security Conference can be found here: https://securityconference.org/news/meldung/informationen-zur-muenchner-sicherheitskonferenz-2022-18-20-februar/

