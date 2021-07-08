Established SaaS leader Matt Jenkins joins as CEO as company re-brands and looks to the future of absence management, intelligence and experience

Nottingham, UK, 8th July 2021: Global absence experts Edays has announced the appointment of a new CEO and re-defined management team, to lead the next stage of growth and innovation.

Matt Jenkins, CEO

Newly appointed CEO Matt Jenkins joins from his CEO position at workforce management company, Mitrefinch. Jenkins takes on the role as Edays CEO from co-founder Steve Arnold, who will focus on the continued expansion. With more and more organisations focusing on absence management to drive business performance, the Edays platform is the system of choice for organisations like ASOS and Sony.

With recent events thrusting employee wellbeing to prominence and the increasing need for insights and trend management, Edays has grown significantly over the last 12 months and is equipped to help businesses realise the value from a motivated, productive, and healthy workforce.

Edays has launched its cutting edge global Absence Intelligence Hub providing critical data insights, comparison and global intelligence. The Absence Intelligence Hub demonstrates that Edays customers have half of the unplanned absences compared to the industry average provided by the CIPD, delivering value straight to the bottom line.

“Edays has taken a leading role in shaping the future of how absence is managed both for the wellbeing of employees, reducing absenteeism and safeguarding businesses,” said Jenkins.

“Businesses must adapt to the needs of a new post-pandemic generation and Edays has the understanding and capability to support businesses in the UK and globally. I have always been focused on helping customers drive business results through motivated and engaged staff. Joining Edays, with a fantastic reputation for customer satisfaction and product excellence, aligns perfectly with my core values.”

“I look forward to building on the successful foundations already in place, to help drive further growth and expand the business in the UK market and internationally,” Jenkins added.

The business has been further bolstered by senior hires, including Customer Director Lorraine Goldsmith, who joins from software company The Access Group, and Sabrina Munns, People and Performance Director.

“Matt has 15 years’ experience in HCM and a strong track record in a number of key areas, including launching new business lines, as well as global expansion,” said Edays non-executive chairman Richard Vincent. “As Edays continues to focus on scaling, Matt’s background will be an invaluable asset to us as we continue to make absence matter across Europe and beyond.”

END

About Edays

Founded by Steve Arnold and Chris Moseley, Edays is an award-winning, cloud-based absence management and intelligence platform that makes holiday and absence management easy and accurate for organisations of all sizes, anywhere in the world. Edays delivers for more than 1,500 customers across 120 countries, including brands such as ASOS, AXA, Monster Energy, and Sony.

The Edays mission is to provide organisations with key intelligence regarding staff absence - enabling them to build better staff management and wellbeing strategies. Absence intelligence allows businesses to achieve better resourcing insights, save time and money associated with employee absence, and promote excellent employee wellbeing and better health for organisational success.

Press enquiries

For all media requests, please contact Rachel Johnstone

rjohnstone@thecommsco.com

+44 793 057 8985