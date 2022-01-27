Jessie Coan and Duncan Mills join to take the helm of corporate marketing and product marketing, respectively, to increase market share and brand awareness

London, UK – 27th January 2022 – Egress, the leading provider of intelligent email security, has expanded its global marketing team with the appointment of Jessie Coan as Vice President of Corporate Marketing and Duncan Mills as Senior Director of Product Marketing. Coan and Mills are joining to support Egress’ rapid growth at a critical juncture in the cybersecurity industry as organisations continue to wrestle with security breaches and face the great resignation.

Understanding that the combination of technology, human resources and security awareness are needed to most effectively keep an organisation safe from data breaches, Egress is poised for rapid growth in 2022. On the heels of nearly 75 percent of organisations suffering data breaches caused by phishing attacks, Egress saw its most successful year as global organisations have recognised the need for a human-layer approach to cybersecurity.

Coan will lead corporate marketing to drive increased brand awareness and oversee integrated marketing campaigns to support Egress’ global expansion. Coan brings over 20 years of experience to the role, having previously held senior marketing positions at Demand Spring, Aberdeen Strategy & Research, and Curata.

“Cybersecurity is a highly competitive market and Egress has built a reputation of taking a very sophisticated approach to its security platform. I’ve built my career around creating customer-driven marketing strategies that demonstrate the tried and true benefits of the brand’s offering and was drawn to Egress because of its reputation in the market,” said Coan. “I’m looking forward to working with the marketing team to build on existing market share and further elevate Egress as a leader in the cybersecurity space.”

A veteran cybersecurity marketer, Mills will spearhead the product go-to-market strategy to support Egress’ product vision and roadmap, and its ambitious expansion goals. Mills joins Egress from Mimecast, where he was responsible for leading global product marketing strategy for their core email security portfolio. With over 25 years of experience in the cybersecurity industry, Mills has previously held senior marketing positions at Kaspersky, Symantec, CyberArk and Cyren.

“Egress has enormous potential with its marketing-leading offerings,” said Mills. “I’m looking forward to working with its world-class product and marketing teams to deliver a strategy that will bring our innovative technology to market, delight our customers, and drive growth.”

“I’m thrilled to welcome Jessie and Duncan to our global marketing team. Egress has created a truly innovative portfolio of intelligent email security solutions, and with these two strategic hires, we will add fuel to the fire at this pivotal moment in our journey,” said Clint Poole, Chief Marketing Officer, Egress. “With Jessie’s and Duncan’s combined industry and marketing expertise, together they will help us to deliver our next phase of growth. I look forward to seeing their achievements.”

