Fast-growth tech business demonstrates how to use brand to become a category leader

London, UK – Thursday 20th February 2020: Egress, the leading provider of human layer data security solutions, today launched its innovative new global brand positioning, including a new website, all centred around its human layer security proposition, as the company continues to dominate in this sector.

The motivation behind the new branding was partly a result of Egress broadening its product portfolio to reflect a wider market offering and to ensure that its message is tightly aligned to its leading presence in the growing human layer security category.

A fast-growth tech business headquartered in London, Egress has a global client footprint and a user base of over five million. In 2018 it raised $40m in a series C financing round led by FTV Capital in order to accelerate both global expansion and development of new technology across its data security platform. As part of its ongoing strategy for success, the Egress rebrand better reflects its category leadership and company values, and most importantly, aims to streamline communication with the market.

Right across Egress, every communication facet has been reshaped to reflect the modern-day work environment, building empathy with today’s highly connected work culture. The positioning clearly illustrates Egress’ in-depth understanding of the diverse personalities, pressures and motivations present in every workforce, how this influences the data security risk environment, and what businesses can do in response.

Tim Pickard, Chief Marketing Officer, Egress adds: “We recognise that humans drive business. They are creative and innovative; they build relationships and connections; they transact and build value. But humans are also fallible and make mistakes. Our core proposition is to provide a protective security layer for people simply trying to get their jobs done. That’s why we are pioneering Human Layer Security, through innovative use of machine learning to deliver very practical solutions to real-world problems. We think this encapsulates the challenge faced by our customers succinctly and accurately. We wanted to position Egress as accessible and helpful and ensure that our customers understand more clearly what is at risk. Ultimately, we help them prevent the biggest security threat to their business, the accidental or intentional mis-sharing of sensitive data by their staff. So, it is vitally important we remove the complexity and instead focus on delivering genuine business value and security.

“Our new brand, website and visuals aim to communicate with our global audience in a direct and candid way. The range of people using our system is varied, so we need to ensure we keep our customers and users informed. We want to wrap our dynamic protective security layer around businesses’ ecosystems, and I’m excited to see how the new brand and positioning will help us to do this more effectively.”

The pace of change in both technology and expectations in the modern workplace is unprecedented. Employees have multiple devices and work in remote locations and on the move and are interacting with technology for the greater proportion of their day. The Egress human layer technology platform is built on contextual machine learning that provides a safety net for users to prevent breaches, protect data and ensure regulatory compliance against a new generation of human-activated breaches. Egress solutions put people at their centre and dynamically respond to unpredictable employees causing accidental and intentional data breaches in the workplace.

The launch of Egress’ human layer brand coincides with the unveiling of the results of Egress’ second annual Insider Data Breach Survey, which looks at the causes, frequency and impacts of internal security breach incidents, and the perspectives of IT leaders and employees about data risk, responsibility and ownership.

The study found 97% of IT leaders say insider breach risk is a significant concern, with 78% thinking employees have put data at risk accidentally in the past 12 months. 75% think employees have put data at risk intentionally.

Download your copy of the full Insider Data Breach Survey here: https://pages.egress.com/whitepaper-insiderdatabreachsurvey2020-0320?utm_medium=referral&utm_source=ukpr&utm_campaign=whitepaper-insiderdatabreachsurvey2020-03.20

About Egress

Our vision is for a connected world in which people communicate efficiently and securely. To achieve this, we provide human layer security to protect individual users and stop breaches before they happen. Our patented technologies are built using leading-edge contextual machine learning and powerful encryption that mitigate modern risks in ways that other solutions simply can’t achieve.



Today, we provide intelligent email security and collaboration solutions that prevent accidental and intentional breaches, protect sensitive data, and equip CISOs and their teams with the detailed reporting required for compliance purposes.



Egress is headquartered in London, with regional offices in the UK, the US, Canada and the Netherlands.

-ends-