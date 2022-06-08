LONDON, UK – 8th June 2022 – Egress, the leading provider of intelligent email security, today announced that Expert Insights, a leading resource for organisations around the world to research and compare cybersecurity solutions, has named it one of the 100 most innovative cybersecurity companies of 2022.

Expert Insights develops this list through a combination of research by its independent technical analysts and editorial team as well as customer feedback and industry recognition.

“All at Egress are proud to be recognised by Expert Insights as a leading innovator for cybersecurity,” said Tony Pepper, Egress CEO, and co-founder. “Over the past year, through a combination of acquisitions, partnerships, and new product development, Egress has worked hard to remain a trusted provider of security for our growing community of customers.”

In related news, Egress recently issued its mid-year 2022 threat report offering details about threats associated with crypto currency donations to war-torn Ukraine, email phishing attacks using LinkedIn to target jobseekers, a rise of sextortion phishing emails, and zero-day exploits, circulating on the dark web, targeting electronic voters as well as Facebook and Gmail users. You can learn more and read the full report via this link: https://egress.co/ueEzZ

About Expert Insights

Expert Insights is an online publication with editorial and technical teams in the U.K. and U.S. covering cybersecurity and cloud-based business technologies. We provide listings and customer reviews of hundreds of B2B solutions, covering editorial buyers' guides, blog articles, industry analysis, interviews, and technical product reviews written by industry experts. Over 80,000 business owners, IT admins, and users visit Expert Insights each month to make the right cloud software decisions with confidence.

About Egress

Egress makes digital communication safer for everyone. As advanced and persistent cybersecurity threats continue to evolve, we recognise that people get hacked, make mistakes, and break the rules. Egress's Intelligent Cloud Email Security suite uses patented self-learning technology to detect sophisticated inbound and outbound threats that protect against data loss, resulting in the reduction of human activated risk.

Used by the world’s biggest brands, Egress is private equity backed and has offices in London, New York, and Boston. More information can be found about Egress at www.egress.com

