The human layer security provider also announces appointment of Sales Director Stephen Bainbridge to drive rapid growth in the US

London, UK – 6th April 2021 – Egress today announced the opening of its first New York office as part of its rapid expansion in North America. Egress provides the only Human Layer Security platform that intelligently eliminates insider risk as employees share digital content, and has seen demand for its products rise throughout 2020 and into 2021, with organisations implementing its solutions to prevent data loss and protect sensitive information. As part of its expansion to meet these customer requirements, Egress also announced the appointment of Stephen Bainbridge as Sales Director to coincide with its New York office launch.

Since its expansion into North America, Egress has seen significant success in the market, securing high-profile customers across healthcare, financial services and the legal sector.

Egress CEO Tony Pepper comments: “Since opening our first US office in Boston, we’ve seen our North American division achieve rapid growth. I’m delighted that this momentum is continuing along the East Coast. By expanding our presence in the US, we can better serve our ever-growing customer base and take full advantage of New York’s exceptional pool of talent. I’m equally excited to welcome on board our new Sales Director, Stephen Bainbridge – who I look forward to working with to deliver our next phase of growth.”

Stephen Bainbridge, Sales Director at Egress, comments: “I’m excited to join Egress and establish a new team in New York. By securing the human layer, Egress ensures modern businesses can share sensitive digital content safely, without sacrificing productivity. Our mission has never been more important than at this current time of remote and flexible working, and I look forward to introducing Egress’ innovative platform to even more businesses across the US.”

