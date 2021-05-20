Certification highlights Egress’ status as a leading employer in the cybersecurity industry

London, UK – 20th May 2021 – Egress, the leading provider of human layer security, announced today that it has been awarded a Great Place to Work Certification™. Sharing anonymous feedback gathered through Great Place to Work®’s rigorous, data-driven For All methodology, the company’s employees agreed that Egress is a Great Place to Work. The results highlight that the investments Egress makes in supporting staff wellbeing and building a positive culture have been successful, particularly during the last 12 months of lockdown.

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience and the leadership behaviours proven to deliver market-leading revenue and increased innovation.

Richard Mortimer, Chief People Officer at Egress, comments: “This recognition from Great Place to Work® highlights our commitment to making Egress an exciting, rewarding and supportive place to work. We’re deeply proud of our unique company culture and we’re delighted to see this reflected in the results of the survey. Continuing to foster this culture means that we can support and nurture great talent, with our employees able to provide exceptional products and services to our growing customer base.”

“We congratulate Egress on achieving their Certification,” said Benedict Gautrey, Managing Director of Great Place to Work® UK. “Organisations which put the employee experience at the heart of their business gain their employees’ trust and, in turn, are truly able to build a great workplace culture that delivers outstanding business results.”

About Egress

Our mission is to eliminate the greatest risk to every business – the insider threat. To achieve this Egress has built the world’s only Human Layer Security platform that empowers your people to remain secure while being highly productive.

Using patented contextual machine learning, Egress is trusted by the world's biggest brands to prevent human error and protect against malicious or reckless behaviour on email without any administrative overhead. Funded by FTV Capital and Albion VC, Egress is headquartered in London with offices in Toronto and Boston.

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed over 100 million employees around the world and have used those deep insights to define what element makes a great workplace: Trust. Great Place to Work® UK helps organisations quantify their culture and produce better business results by creating a high-trust work experience for all employees. Their unparalleled benchmark data is used to recognise Great Place to Work-Certified™ organisations, as well as the acclaimed UK’s Best Workplaces™, UK’s Best Workplaces™ for Women and UK’s Best Workplaces™ in Tech lists. Everything they do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organisation become a truly ‘great place to work’.