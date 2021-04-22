New tool uses real-world data to quantify the impact of email data loss.

London, UK – 22nd April 2021 – Egress has today announced the launch of Insider Breach Insights, which utilises real-world data to reveal the cost of email data breaches. The tool, announced at Egress’ annual Human Layer Security Global event, analyses anonymised data from the Egress Analytics platform to create risk profiles which enable organisations to understand their risk of an insider breach.

The calculator offers insights into the likely causes of email incidents, including:

Misdirected email

Spear phishing

Misspelled email recipient

Large recipient lists/incorrect use of BCC

The first step towards quantifying the scale of insider risk related to email, users simply input their industry and number of mailboxes. The tool then applies analysis based on anonymised data insights and trends to indicate the scale of potential incidents in their organisation.

Egress CEO Tony Pepper comments: “When it comes to insider risk, many organisations are only seeing the tip of the iceberg. Insider Breach Insights utilises real-world data to enable organisations to finally see the full picture. For organisations, this is an important tool for those looking to quantify their risk when it comes to email, and I hope that the insights provided will empower IT teams to put in place the right measures to secure their organisation’s people and the data they share.”

For further information and interview requests, please contact:

Jordan Brackenbury, PR Manager

+44 (0)207624 8500

PR@Egress.com

About Egress

Our mission is to eliminate the greatest risk to every business – the insider threat. To achieve this Egress has built the world’s only Human Layer Security platform that empowers your people to remain secure while being highly productive.

Using patented contextual machine learning, Egress is trusted by the world's biggest brands to prevent human error and protect against malicious or reckless behaviour on email without any administrative overhead. Funded by FTV Capital and AlbionVC, Egress is headquartered in London with offices in Toronto and Boston.