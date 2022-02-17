Prestigious listing highlights Egress’ commitment to employee wellbeing and work-life balance and adds to recent recognition as a Best Workplace in Tech and Best Workplace for Women.

London, UK – 17th February 2022 – Egress, the leading provider of intelligent email security, today announced it has been named as one of the UK’s Best Workplaces™ for Wellbeing for 2022. Celebrating Egress’ dedication to promoting wellbeing and work-life balance, this recognition is based entirely on anonymous employee feedback compiled by Great Place to Work, the leading authority on workplace culture and engagement. In addition to its recent inclusion on the 2021 Best Workplaces in Tech and Best Workplaces for Women lists, this commendation underlines Egress’ status as an employer of choice in the rapidly growing cybersecurity industry.

Egress has continuously invested in initiatives to prioritize employee wellbeing, including establishing an internal team of trained mental health first aiders and offering free counselling via its employee assistance programme. Other wellbeing benefits include flexible working, an enhanced maternity leave package and private medical insurance.

“At Egress, employee wellbeing is our top priority, so we’re proud to see our efforts recognised by Great Place to Work®” comments Laura Probert, Chief People Officer at Egress. “As organisations renew their focus on tackling burnout amid Covid and the Great Resignation, it’s vital that we continue to push the boundaries with initiatives that make a real difference to the lives of our people. Egress is going through a period of rapid growth, but we’ve shown that expansion doesn’t have to come at the expense of our people’s wellbeing. Egress is a place where people really care about our success and passion runs high, so creating a more autonomous culture that gives permission to also take time for ourselves has been a major contributor to our success.”

“Being better for people is better for business, especially in tough times,” explained Benedict Gautrey, Managing Director of Great Place to Work® UK. “When employees feel genuinely cared for, their loyalty, engagement and productivity improve. Happier people also become brand advocates for the business and will often go the extra mile to provide a positive experience for their clients and customers. We’re delighted to launch our first-ever UK's Best Workplaces™ for Wellbeing list in 2022, shining a light on the 250 companies who have succeeded in ensuring staff experience high levels of wellbeing across the organisation. Hopefully this recognition and acknowledgement will inspire more workplaces to do the same in years to come.”

About Egress

Our mission is to eliminate the most complex cybersecurity challenge every organization faces: insider risk. We understand that people get hacked, make mistakes, and break the rules. To prevent these human-activated breaches, we have built the only Human Layer Security platform that defends against inbound and outbound threats. Using patented contextual machine learning we detect and prevent abnormal human behavior such as misdirected emails, data exfiltration, and targeted spear-phishing attacks.

Used by the world’s biggest brands, Egress is private equity backed and has offices in London, New York, and Boston.

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees around the world and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. In 2022, they launched the first-ever annual UK’s Best Workplaces™ for Wellbeing list of organisations who stood out as delivering exceptional wellbeing support for their employees across all levels and departments. For more information, visit www.greatplacetowork.co.uk