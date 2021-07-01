Recognition highlights Egress’ ongoing commitment to diversity and inclusion in cybersecurity

London, UK - 1st July 2021 – Egress, the leading provider of human layer security, today announced it has been named as one of the UK’s Best Workplaces™ for Women by Great Place to Work® UK, highlighting the organisation’s status as a leading employer in the cybersecurity industry.

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience and the leadership behaviours proven to deliver market-leading revenue and increased innovation.

Egress’ Head of HR Operations Charlotte Murfin, comments: “We’re proud to be recognised as one of the UK’s best employers for women, highlighting our commitment to equality, diversity and inclusion. We know women have long been under-represented in the technology sector, and cybersecurity in particular, so year-on-year we’ve intentionally focused our efforts on improving representation and advancement for female employees at Egress. As a high-growth company that recruits globally, we’re in a fantastic position to continue generating new and equal opportunities that reflect our dedication to creating a supportive and rewarding working environment for all.”

Benedict Gautrey, Managing Director of Great Place to Work® UK, comments: “We’re delighted to recognise so many great organisations in this fourth year of the UK’s Best Workplaces™ for Women list. The issues affecting women in the workplace, particularly what we’ve witnessed in the face of the pandemic including parity of pay and advancement opportunities, continue to be important topics. We are proud that, thanks to this ranking and the insights afforded by our successful organisations, we can help raise awareness of the importance of fairness around pay, recognition, training and development opportunities, and work-life balance.

“What our 2021 UK’s Best Workplaces™ for Women clearly show is the positive impact their practices have on business. As a result, they are better able to attract and retain women of talent, encouraging them to develop professionally and personally, and in turn, contribute exponentially to the success of the organisations they work for.”

Learn more about diversity and inclusion at Egress here: https://www.egress.com/environment-social-governance/diversity.

About Egress

Our mission is to eliminate the most complex cybersecurity challenge every organisation faces: insider risk. We understand that people get hacked, make mistakes, and break the rules. To prevent these human-activated breaches, we have built the only Human Layer Security platform that defends against inbound and outbound threats. Using patented contextual machine learning we detect and prevent abnormal human behaviour such as misdirected emails, data exfiltration, and targeted spear-phishing attacks.

Used by the world’s biggest brands, Egress is private equity backed and has offices in London, New York, and Boston.

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, helping organisations to create exceptional, high-performing workplaces where employees feel trusted and valued. The UK’s Best Workplaces™ for Women awards enable these outstanding organisations to celebrate their achievements, build their employer brand, and inspire others to take action. For more information, visit www.greatplacetowork.co.uk.