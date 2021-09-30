Recognition highlights Egress’ status as a leading employer in the cybersecurity industry following the company’s listings on the Great Place to Work and Best Workplaces for Women lists earlier this year.

London, UK – 30th September 2021 – Egress, the leading provider of intelligent email security, today announced it has been named as one of the UK’s Best Workplaces™ in Tech by Great Place to Work® UK, highlighting the organisation’s status as a leading employer in the cybersecurity industry.

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience and the leadership behaviours proven to deliver market-leading revenue and increased innovation.

Tony Pepper, CEO of Egress, comments: “We’re proud to be recognised as one of the best employers in tech, highlighting the investments that Egress has made to support staff wellbeing and build a unique company culture. Our people are at the heart of everything we do – they drive continuous product innovation, provide real value to our customers and accelerate our growth as a business. By continuing to support and nurture truly exceptional talent we are able to help a growing number of customers to solve their biggest cybersecurity problem – insider risk.”

Benedict Gautrey, Managing Director of Great Place to Work® UK, comments: “Technology is what has enabled the world of work to evolve with pace during the pandemic – and what will continue to push even more leaders to embrace new ways of working, no matter what their organisation’s size, location or industry. Those within the UK’s tech space who have actively prioritised building a positive employee experience and supported their people’s personal wellbeing are the ones we’re proud to celebrate today.”

“In this fourth year of recognising UK’s Best Workplaces™ in Tech, many of these firms experienced rapid growth, but never lost sight of their values. They maintained their mantra of ‘putting people first’, often finding innovative and creative solutions to drive their great workplace culture remotely. We hope that by highlighting our Tech list recipients, other employers will be encouraged to make changes to their own people strategy and ensure people remain at the heart of their business policies, practices and programmes for a consistently great employee experience for all.”

For further information and interview requests, please contact:

Jordan Brackenbury, PR Manager

+44 (0) 207624 8500

PR@Egress.com

About Egress

Our mission is to eliminate the most complex cybersecurity challenge every organisation faces: insider risk. We understand that people get hacked, make mistakes, and break the rules. To prevent these human-activated breaches, we have built the only Human Layer Security platform that defends against inbound and outbound threats. Using patented contextual machine learning we detect and prevent abnormal human behaviour such as misdirected emails, data exfiltration, and targeted spear-phishing attacks.

Used by the world’s biggest brands, Egress is private equity backed and has offices in London, New York, and Boston.

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, helping organisations to create exceptional, high-performing workplaces where employees feel trusted and valued. The UK’s Best Workplaces™ for Women awards enable these outstanding organisations to celebrate their achievements, build their employer brand, and inspire others to take action. For more information, visit www.greatplacetowork.co.uk.