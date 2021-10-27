Nominations recognise Egress Intelligent Email Security’s innovative use of technology to protect organizations against the rising tide of targeted phishing attacks and insider data breaches

London, UK – 27th October 2021 – Egress, the leading provider of intelligent email security, announced today that it has been named a finalist in 10 categories at the 2021 Security Excellence and Computing Security awards. At the Security Excellence Awards, Egress Defend is nominated for both Security Innovation of the Year and the Email Security Award. These listings recognize its industry-leading use of intelligent technology to effectively protect organizations against the increasing number of sophisticated phishing attacks targeting the Microsoft 365 platform, including supply chain compromise and impersonation attempts.

At the Computing Security awards, Egress is nominated in the following categories:

Email Security Solution of the Year

Encryption Solution of the Year

DLP Solution of the Year

Compliance Award – Security

AI and Machine learning based Security Solution of the Year

Anti -Phishing Solution of the Year

Customer Service Award – Security

Security Company of the Year

Winners of the Computing Security awards are selected via a public vote, which closes on 19th November 2021. For more information and to vote for Egress visit Computing Security’s website here: https://computingsecurityawards.co.uk/?page=egresssoftwaretechnologies_csa2021vote

Learn more about the Security Excellence Awards here: https://www.computing.co.uk/news/4038836/finalists-announced-security-excellence-awards-2021

About Egress

Our mission is to eliminate the most complex cybersecurity challenge every organization faces: insider risk. We understand that people get hacked, make mistakes, and break the rules. To prevent these human-activated breaches, we have built the only Human Layer Security platform that defends against inbound and outbound threats. Using patented contextual machine learning we detect and prevent abnormal human behavior such as misdirected emails, data exfiltration, and targeted spear-phishing attacks.

Used by the world’s biggest brands, Egress is private equity backed and has offices in London, New York, and Boston.