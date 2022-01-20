Probert to lead talent acquisition and people development strategy to sustain the company’s culture during its next phase of rapid growth

London – 20th January 2022 - Egress announced today the appointment of Laura Probert as its new Chief People Officer. Responsible for driving Egress’ people strategy, Probert will focus on attracting and developing world-class talent, employee benefits and rewards programs, and company culture. The leading provider of intelligent email security, Egress was recently recognised by Great Place to Work® for its employee experience and company culture.

Probert brings over 25 years’ experience of scaling and supporting global teams, and has previously held Chief People Officer and leadership positions at multinational organisations including Scientific Games and Xaxis, a global agency within WPP. Passionate about creating successful development strategies for all employees, Probert is skilled in building high-performance and diverse teams with strong levels of employee engagement.

Egress is undergoing a period of rapid growth, recently opening its latest North American office in New York and increased its global headcount by 20% over the last year. Probert has joined the company’s executive team to introduce bold new initiatives to attract world-class talent, maximise employee wellbeing, and further develop Egress’ culture of innovation.

“I’m thrilled to be joining Egress at this pivotal moment in its journey” says Probert. “Egress has seen rapid growth over the last year, and I’m looking forward to working with the senior leadership to put in place long-term strategies to drive innovation, break down barriers and unlock the potential of all our employees. Egress is known as an ambitious and supportive company, and I’m excited to push the limits of what we offer our people to make us the employer of choice in cybersecurity.”

Egress CEO Tony Pepper comments, “I’m excited to welcome Laura to the Egress leadership team. I’m proud of the culture we’ve built at Egress, and our People team has done a truly fantastic job of continuing to cultivate it during the last two years of remote work. With her exceptional leadership experience and fantastic track record, Laura will create an environment in which our people can thrive and reach their full potential.”

