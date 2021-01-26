Zylpha’s annual ‘legaltech’ survey has revealed that in supporting practice staff’s ability to work from home continuously, Legal Document Bundling technology has helped many law firms to follow government WFH (Work From Home) guidelines. In doing so, it has enabled practices to mitigate much of the business impact of the pandemic.

The survey which was based on a user sample from 23 UK legal practices revealed that 78% of those questioned felt that Covid-19 has had a significant impact on their business. Prior to the pandemic though, just 9% of those surveyed had staff that routinely worked from home. In contrast, at the height of the pandemic’s first wave, over 82% were able to continue their business remotely by using electronic bundling to send and receive document files online. And, whilst most practices used their existing systems more fully to accomplish this, there was an increased purchase of bundling technology by 26% of respondents.

Corie Robinson

The primary motivations cited to switch to using electronic bundling, were both a need to uphold business service level requirements, in adverse times, along with a personal desire to stay safe and support the government WFH guidelines. 30% said the primary motivation was the introduction of the national lockdown.

By using electronic bundling, practice staff can send, retrieve and access practice case management system content securely whilst working from home or away from the office. Professional bundling software such as Zylpha’s digital bundling software, should contain everything that practices need to create the highest quality document bundles either on site or remotely. Data can be accessed from a dashboard-like screen at any location, with clear, concise and easy-to-use instructions for creating bundles remotely, be that at home or elsewhere. This is because the system’s unique single-view digital approach streamlines and simplifies the arrangement and pagination of documents, saving a considerable amount of time and removing any complexity involved. Typically, this process delivers time savings of over 80% when compared to traditional office-based manual bundling.

Commenting on the survey results Zylpha’s Corrie Robinson noted, “To move to continuously working remotely, practice staff have to be able to securely access, use, update and repaginate complex bundles, without breaking step. This was always very possible with professional high quality legal bundling software like Zylpha. However, it has been the pandemic that has created a wholesale change to working practices. We do see some evidence that the ability to ‘Work From Home’ will continue across the sector. Not only does it counter the pandemic, it also saves on office costs and commuting times.”

For a full set of results, please visit:

Client Satisfaction Survey Results 2020 - Zylpha

Zylpha www.zylpha.com

Headquartered in Southampton, Zylpha is an innovative specialist offering tools for the legal profession including:

Secure electronic document production and delivery.

Court Bundling.

Integration with the MOJ Portal and Land Registry Business Gateway.

Links to agencies for AML and Identity Verification.

The company, which was founded by Tim Long its CEO, has won widespread acclaim in both the legal and local government sectors for its systems, which transform secure communications for court and case management bundles.

