Billerica, MA: 04 May 2021 – Empirix, an Infovista company and global leader in network and service testing, performance monitoring, assurance and analytics powering innovative carrier-grade, cloud-native network lifecycle automation, today announced the validation of its KLERITY solution framework on Microsoft Azure to deliver cloud-native functionality for carrier-grade 5G and IoT monitoring, assurance and analytics in the telco cloud. The collaboration enables service providers deploying public and private 5G Standalone networks to assure customer experience, service SLAs and network performance across every phase of the 5G network lifecycle, including planning, deployment and testing, commercial service launch, daily operations and management.

Now available on Azure using Azure Kubernetes Service, KLERITY is one of the world’s first cloud-native, by design, monitoring and service assurance solutions for 5G Standalone, network slice monetization, private 5G, and Industrial IoT monitoring and analytics. KLERITY provides up to a 40% reduction in TCO versus traditional assurance systems and is available under a subscription-based business model.

“As the deployment of new 5G Standalone networks gathers pace, the telco cloud is fundamental to the ability to prepare, launch and manage services based on actionable insight and intelligence,” said Edoardo Rizzi, Chief Product Officer, Empirix. “Whether it’s an operator delivering a 5G SA network slice to an enterprise customer, or an organization running its own private 5G network connecting IoT sensors for a specific vertical market use case, the need for a single truth is the same. This validation of KLERITY with Microsoft Azure means that any 5G service provider can assure their critical metrics based on correlated and contextualized network and service data.”

“This validation of the Empirix KLERITY 5G and IoT network and service monitoring and assurance framework into the Microsoft Azure ecosystem demonstrates Microsoft's commitment to powering both public and private 5G Standalone networks with a carrier-grade cloud platform," said Yousef Khalidi, Corporate Vice President, Azure for Operators at Microsoft. "Empirix KLERITY is cloud-native by design and give operators the end-to-end visibility and insight into 5G SA’s new Service-Based Architecture and the 5G experiences they deliver through Microsoft Azure.”

KLERITY delivers unified, correlated, end-to-end and highly granular visibility, monitoring, analytics and troubleshooting across subscribers, devices, applications, services and networks – irrespective of the 5G lifecycle stage:

5G SA Assurance: Network and Service Roll-out

Technology evaluation & insights into the new SBA with end-to-end call flow visualization

Network function vendor evaluation with comparison & benchmarking

Field Trial evaluation & traffic profiling

End to end vendor interoperability performance & troubleshooting of subscriber and protocol issues at packet/session levels

Network design validation including user plane and control plane (CUPS) visualization & correlation and bandwidth & latency performance in Edge deployments

5G SA Assurance: Launch, Operations, Optimization & Monetization

Proactive & preventative operations with performance & quality degradation alertsSLA management of uRLLC, eMBB and mMTC KPIs & KQIs

Network, service & application performance, and subscriber experience troubleshooting

End to end network & service performance, quality & experience health dashboards

Reduced MTTR with Root Cause Analysis of subscribers & protocols

Visualize and troubleshoot inter-RAT 3G/4G/5G performance degradations

More information about KLERITY Service Assurance for 5G on Microsoft Azure is available here: https://azuremarketplace.microsoft.com/en-us/marketplace/apps/empirixinc1615234192563.klerity

