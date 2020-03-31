e-days provides businesses with data on employee self-isolation and illness

System signposts virtual GP appointments, relieving pressure on NHS during lockdown

Knowing which colleagues have displayed symptoms could be critical to the wider workforce

London, UK: 31st March 2020: New HR tech has been released in response to COVID-19 to help employers maintain staff wellbeing and ensure they get the most appropriate medical help available if affected by the virus.

e-days, the absence management company used by companies like ASOS and Monster Energy, is now offering leave tracking software which allows staff to flag that they are in ‘self-isolation’, giving both staff and employer a clearer picture of the impact of coronavirus across the business.

Healthy employee

Self-isolation registrations trigger alerts to managers to encourage others who have had contact to self-isolate as well. The system has also been integrated with the virtual GP service, Doctor Care Anywhere, to signpost unwell employees to virtual GP appointments and medical resources, helping employees get quicker resolution or advice, and easing pressure on the NHS at this critical time.

With an increasing number of employees now working from home and monitoring wellbeing a pressing challenge, e-days hopes that the new options on its system will let companies give employees the right help at the right time. For companies with much larger workforces, split across multiple locations, the technology could be particularly useful, and with individuals advised against non-essential travel, virtual medical appointments can help stop the wider spread of the virus.



Steve Arnold, CEO of e-days, commented: “Businesses have a responsibility to know where their staff are at this time, to help them, but also to help contain the virus. Knowing who has displayed symptoms of coronavirus could be critical to other employees in their decision-making. Workforces are working remotely across the world, and companies need to know where and how their staff are to best help them get well and ease the strain on healthcare services.”

About e-days

Founded by CEO Steve Arnold and CTO Chris Moseley, e-days is an award-winning, cloud-based absence management and intelligence platform that makes leave and absence tracking easy and accurate for organisations of all sizes, anywhere in the world. e-days delivers for more than 1,500 customers across 120 countries, including brands such as Canon, ASOS, AXA, Monster Energy, Barclays and Sony.



The e-days mission is to provide organisations with a global solution that saves time and money associated with processing employee absence. The company enables its customers to achieve better resourcing insight for planning purposes, and also plays a key role in helping organisations to improve employee wellbeing - both for the good of the employee and for the wider health implications this has on organisational success.



