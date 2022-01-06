Hawick, Scotland, 6 January 2022 – Emtelle, the leading global manufacturer of blown fibre cable and ducted network solutions, is pleased to announce the appointment of Mark Van De Velde as sales director to serve the UK & Ireland.

In his role, he will be responsible for developing sales strategies, creating new business opportunities, and providing greater support for the existing Emtelle team and clients in the UK and Ireland.

Mark Van De Velde

Speaking of the appointment David Parsons, Chief Commercial Officer, said, “The UK & Ireland telecoms and power markets have been key to Emtelle’s growth in recent years. We are delighted to welcome Mark to the organisation, and I am confident that his enthusiasm, passion, and leadership will help us achieve our significant growth plans in this region in the coming years.”

With an impressive track record in sales, Mark has previously held positions at TE Connectivity and Corning Optical Communications and accumulated over 20 years of experience in the telecommunications industry. He brings a wealth of knowledge in various commercial roles within global fibre connectivity manufacturers. He has built relationships with commercial and technical teams with operators across the UK and Ireland.

Mark said of the appointment, “I am very pleased to be joining Emtelle, a company that I have admired for many years for its willingness to work with customers to develop cutting edge solutions. I look forward to working closely with the sales team to drive further growth, whilst delivering high-quality, best value solutions in these exceptionally exciting times for the industry.”

If you would like to contact Mark or any of our Sales team, you can do so via the Emtelle website - https://www.emtelle.com/contact/.

About Emtelle

Emtelle is a leading global manufacturer of pre-connectorised, blown fibre cable, and ducted network solutions, and has been for the past 40 years. With manufacturing operations in UK, Germany, and Denmark, as well as sales offices internationally, Emtelle serves over 100 countries globally to multiple sectors including telecommunications and power.

Find out more: www.emtelle.com.