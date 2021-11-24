Hawick, Scotland, 24 November 2021 - Emtelle, the leading global manufacturer of blown fibre cable and ducted network solutions, is pleased to announce the appointment of David Parsons as the company’s new Group Chief Commercial Officer. David has worked within the Emtelle group for more than 25 years, operating most recently as the Sales Director for the UK and Ireland. David will now oversee all group commercial activity as Emtelle continues to grow in response to the demand for Fiber to the X (FTTX) networks in all regions.

Emtelle’s new Chief Commercial Officer David Parsons, said: "I am pleased to be taking on this role at such an exciting time in our industry. I look forward to ensuring that the commercial activity in all regions adhere to the high standards that we strive for at Emtelle, delivering high quality, low cost, future-proofed network solutions."

David Parsons

David’s experience in sales has seen him work closely with Emtelle's customers and development teams to understand customer requirements and to deliver an exceptional product range - influencing industry standards to ensure fit for purpose solutions for the latest cable technologies. David will commence his integral role from the 1st January 2022.

Talking of the new appointment, Emtelle Chief Executive Officer, Tony Rodgers commented: "David has been an integral part of the development and expansion of sales in the telecoms and power markets in the UK and Ireland over many years. David has strong relationships with our customers and with his industry knowledge and leadership, I believe Emtelle will continue to strengthen its position within the FTTX landscape in all regions."

Find out more about Emtelle and its FTTX network solutions here: https://www.emtelle.com/.

- ENDS -

About Emtelle

Emtelle is a leading global manufacturer of pre-connectorised, blown fibre cable, and ducted network solutions, and has been for the past 40 years. With manufacturing operations in UK, Germany and Denmark, as well as sales offices internationally, Emtelle serves over 100 countries globally to multiple sectors including telecommunications and power.

Find out more: www.emtelle.com.