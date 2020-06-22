Acquisition of 16,000m2 land space to extend solution offering

Erfurt, Germany, June 22, 2020 - Emtelle, the global manufacturer of pre-connectorised, blown fibre cable and ducted network solutions, announced today it has acquired 16,000m2 of land located adjacent to its manufacturing plant in Erfurt, Germany.

The news follows the manufacturer’s recent investment in its production capabilities with the purchase of two new extrusion lines at the Erfurt manufacturing facility. This latest investment from Emtelle allows for further options of increased manufacturing capacity, increased stock capabilities whilst expanding product testing and customer training facilities.

These developments will ultimately strengthen the company’s full offering and enable Emtelle to better serve the global growing demand.

With manufacturing facilities in Germany, Denmark and Scotland, Emtelle is already well-placed to supply reliable, high quality fibre and ducted network solutions to over 100 countries across the globe. The new land acquisition further emphasises this and enhances the focus that Emtelle holds on continuously improving service to customers both in the German and global markets.

Emtelle Group CEO, Tony Rodgers commented: “As leaders in our field, it is important that we have the space to grow. Acquiring this land means we can do just that. The German market is a growing market for us, so it is imperative we continue to invest and expand our capabilities at our Erfurt factory. This additional land purchase allows us to enhance our facilities, so we remain at the forefront of the FTTX industry.”

Since its inception, Emtelle has developed innovative blown fibre and ducted network solutions that allow for a more simple, efficient installation with minimal disruption to effectively connect premises worldwide. This land acquisition follows the progression from Emtelle’s recent investment of more than €30 million in its European factories from 2017 when the acquisition of Moore GmbH took place.

For more information about Emtelle, please go to: http://www.emtelle.com/.

About Emtelle

Emtelle, the global manufacturer of pre-connectorised, blown fibre cable, and ducted network solutions is at the forefront of the FTTX industry, having assisted all of the key players with reliable, quality solutions for deployments worldwide.

With operations in UK, Germany and Denmark, as well as sales offices in The Netherlands, Sweden, Eastern Europe & Malaysia, Emtelle serves over 100 countries globally to multiple sectors including telecommunications and power.

Having dominated the blown fibre & ducted solution manufacturing space since its inception over three decades ago, Emtelle commit themselves to solving customer challenges by providing flexible, responsive and adaptable solutions.

Emtelle not only pride themselves on quality solution manufacture, Emtelle offer the full solution in terms of solution supply, customer service, support and training, from initial concept to installation and beyond. Competitive strength lies in strong technological capabilities, in continuous research and development, and in people whose dedication and professionalism is exemplary.

For more information about Emtelle, please go to: http://www.emtelle.com/.