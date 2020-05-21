Erfurt, Germany, 21 May 2020 – Emtelle, global manufacturer of pre-connectorised, blown fibre cabling and ducted network solutions, announces today the first instalment of its focused expansion at the Emtelle GmbH manufacturing facility in Erfurt, Germany. New extrusion lines have been purchased to increase manufacturing capabilities at the German factory.

This news comes as Emtelle GmbH ramps up focus on the German and wider European market by increasing capacity and capabilities in all aspects of the German business. These state-of-the-art extrusion lines allow for high speed, efficient microduct manufacturing at the Erfurt-based plant.

Purchased from Maillefer, the global leader in wire, cable, pipe and tube production technologies, these new best-in-class extrusion lines provide Emtelle with the extra capability to manufacture microduct solutions to the highest quality. The new equipment is a noticeable addition to Emtelle’s already impressive production portfolio, where the company holds the title of Europe’s largest microduct manufacturer in terms of capacity with its existing 56 manufacturing lines.

Speaking of the purchase, Managing Director of Emtelle GmbH, Ralf Gorontzi said: “Emtelle has always been driven on delivering the highest quality product and service solutions to our customers across the globe. Our initial investment in the acquisition of Moore GmbH further emphasised our determination to be at the centre of the German and European market; but we won’t stop there – as the market grows, Emtelle too will grow, and the purchase of the new extrusion lines is a natural progression for the company. It’s important that we have the optimum technologies behind our product portfolio to manufacture our solutions in a high-quality way and this machinery from Maillefer allows us to do just that.”

Emphasizing this point, Philippe Moeschler, Maillefer’s VP for Pipe & Tube applications, stated: “Maillefer technologies guarantee excellent centricity and high stability of our customer’s products. By supplying such turn-key solutions to Emtelle, a customer who already excels in their manufacturing process, we assist them in expanding the existing range of extrusion lines. We expect to see Emtelle continue maximising output and to deliver more durable microduct solutions that are of the highest calibre”.

This investment comes as part of Emtelle’s ever-expanding focus and delivery to the European market, with more interesting developments to be announced from the leading manufacturer in the coming weeks.

About Emtelle

Emtelle, the global manufacturer of pre-connectorised, blown fibre cable, and ducted network solutions is at the forefront of the fibre-to-the-X industry, having assisted all the key players with quality & reliable fibre & duct solutions for deployments worldwide.

With operations in UK, Germany and Denmark, as well as sales offices in The Netherlands, Sweden, Eastern Europe & Malaysia, Emtelle serves over 100 countries globally to multiple sectors including telecommunications and power. Emtelle’s experience is unrivalled, proven by the company’s continuous innovation and growth of the well-renowned solutions that continue to be deployed in networks globally.

Having dominated the blown fibre & ducted solution manufacturing space since its inception, Emtelle have pioneered some of the most innovative solutions within the industry as the company has advanced over the past three decades. These manufactured solutions focus on creating best value, reducing total project costs, and minimizing installation time and disruption.

Emtelle not only pride themselves on quality solution manufacture, Emtelle offer the full solution in terms of solution supply, customer service, support and training, from initial concept to installation and beyond. The highest standard of excellence is provided by Emtelle throughout all its activities by using the company’s production capacity and technical knowledge to develop, perfect & sustain the optimum solutions; the entire Emtelle offering adds value to FTTX networks around the world.

For more information about Emtelle, please go to: http://www.emtelle.com/.