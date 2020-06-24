The extended contract includes supply of microducts, fibre optic cables and bespoke multiduct solutions

Hawick, Scotland, 24 June 2020 - Emtelle, the global manufacturer of pre-connectorised, blown fibre cabling and ducted network solutions, today announced its two-year contract extension for the supply of microduct and fibre cable solutions to UK ultrafast broadband provider, Gigaclear. Running until the end of 2022, this contract extension is anticipated to be worth £10 million over the next two years.

Emtelle Secures Two-year Contract Extension with Gigaclear

An Emtelle customer since 2017, Gigaclear has connected over 65,000 rural homes with a state-of-the-art fibre network infrastructure in over 22 counties across the UK. This broadband infrastructure relies heavily on the quality solutions manufactured by Emtelle including standard microducts, fibre optic cables, and a bespoke multiduct solution tailored to Gigaclear’s network and identification requirements. Emtelle’s fibre and duct solutions are used by Gigaclear for providing spine, distribution and drop connections to residential and commercial premises, mainly in rural districts.

Emtelle is the dominant UK supplier across a full range of passive fibre optic infrastructure solutions; its reputation for supporting fibre rollouts and delivering on innovative solutions that address the key issues surrounding fibre deployment has been repeatedly demonstrated in the field. Its solutions have been deployed across the country in both rural and urban scenarios, and Emtelle has proven itself to be the supplier of choice for Gigaclear’s rural deployments. Working together collaboratively, the complete solution supply from Emtelle has enabled Gigaclear to focus on improving its fibre footprint as it rolls out a competitive fibre infrastructure across the UK.

Speaking of the contract extension, Gareth Williams, CEO at Gigaclear, said: “It’s a pleasure to have extended this supply contract to Emtelle until the end of 2022. Having worked with Emtelle for many years now, we have witnessed its unrivalled service in terms of support and communication. For us, working with a supplier which is responsive, easy to deal with, and has the ability to adapt to change helps us focus our efforts on our end goal – bridging the digital divide by bringing outstanding broadband to rural communities. Emtelle has enabled Gigaclear to do just this, and this contract extension will ultimately enable us to continue ramping up our network deployments across the UK and connecting more customers with ultrafast broadband.”

Tony Rodgers, CEO at Emtelle commented: “Emtelle is delighted with the outcome of the recent contract extension negotiations with Gigaclear, and it’s great to know that our solutions and support are highly acknowledged and appreciated by such customers. We look forward to providing uninterrupted supply and support to Gigaclear as part of this extended contract in the following two years.”

About Emtelle

Emtelle, the global manufacturer of pre-connectorised, blown fibre cable, and ducted network solutions is at the forefront of the FTTX industry, having assisted all of the key players with reliable, quality solutions for deployments worldwide.

With operations in UK, Germany and Denmark, as well as sales offices in The Netherlands, Sweden, Eastern Europe & Malaysia, Emtelle serves over 100 countries globally to multiple sectors including telecommunications and power.

Having dominated the blown fibre & ducted solution manufacturing space since its inception over three decades ago, Emtelle commit themselves to solving customer challenges by providing flexible, responsive and adaptable solutions.

Emtelle not only pride themselves on quality solution manufacture, Emtelle offer the full solution in terms of solution supply, customer service, support and training, from initial concept to installation and beyond. Competitive strength lies in strong technological capabilities, in continuous research and development, and in people whose dedication and professionalism is exemplary.

For more information about Emtelle, please go to: http://www.emtelle.com/.