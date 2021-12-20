In the current environment of unprecedented demand for passive network solutions, the Emtelle Group has decided to make the first in a series of announcements that will expand its global footprint and enhance its capability to guarantee its global customers security of supply.

This step will allow the Emtelle Group to meet the demands of global network operators, securing the supply and shortening supply chains whilst providing global access to its market-leading pre-connectorised solutions portfolio.

Emtelle

United Kingdom, 20th December 2021 - Emtelle Group, the leading global manufacturer of pre-connectorised blown fibre, cabling and ducted solutions, is delighted to announce today that it has entered a definitive agreement that will see Emtelle acquire Afripipes Middle East Operations. The transaction will bring together two complementary businesses to increase access to their solutions portfolio and provide broader access to their global manufacturing capacity, delivering a synergistic product as a global leader in the FTTX industry.

The expansion, located at the heart of the world’s trading crossroads, is part of Emtelle's ongoing investment to sustain its presence as a global leader in the FTTX industry. It will see Emtelle's manufacturing capability expanded by 15 manufacturing lines and, in total, exceed 75 globally, increasing its manufacturing capacity to improve the security of supply to customers worldwide.

Tony Rodgers, CEO, Emtelle Group, said, "The purchase of Afripipes, based in the UAE, further increases Emtelle's presence in the FTTX solutions market. The additional capacity married with Emtelle's long-standing excellence in product innovation and customer service strengthens our position in the global arena, improves efficiencies and better positions us to continue to deliver on excellence worldwide. The team and I at Emtelle look forward to welcoming Sanjay Nischal, the current Director at Afripipes, to the Group Senior Management Team."

The integration of Afripipes within the globally recognised Emtelle Group will see substantially increased scale, providing an enlarged platform for synergies in innovation to continue to deliver first-class product offerings to the global FTTX market. Improved efficiencies will allow the Emtelle group to focus on what it does best, providing quality and excellent customer service. Founded in July 2007, Afripipes currently manufacture high-quality HDPE Duct, Sub-duct and Microduct for the FTTX market. The two leading brands share common values and vision with outstanding talent and a strong focus on people. Upon completion, the Emtelle group will have over 600 employees and an additional 9,000m² of manufacturing space globally from five manufacturing sites, providing a solid platform for future growth within the FTTX Industry.

Afripipes will continue to operate as a standalone business and brand whilst the integration process takes place. This will allow communication with our most prized assets; our customers and their needs and requirements will be at the forefront of this process.

Sanjay Nischal, Director at Afripipes, said of the acquisition, "Afripipes Middle East Team is very excited about the new product and market opportunities presented by this acquisition. We plan to leverage this strength and provide even more value to our customers. It is an ideal platform to extend Emtelle's reach to customers worldwide, and we look forward to learning from one another to continue to deliver exceptional products to the FTTX industry."

About Emtelle

Emtelle is a leading global manufacturer of pre-connectorised, blown fibre cable, and ducted network solutions, and has been for the past 40 years. With manufacturing operations in UK, Germany, and Denmark, as well as sales offices internationally, Emtelle serves over 100 countries globally to multiple sectors including telecommunications and power.

Find out more: www.emtelle.com.

