The two industry leaders join forces to establish Emcab in Erfurt, Germany

Erfurt, Germany, 1 July 2020 - Emcab, a new optical cable manufacturer in Germany, has today commenced operations to serve the globe with an unrivalled range of fibre cable solutions.

Emtelle and Incab Unite to Launch New Optical Cable Manufacturer

Located in the heart of Europe in Erfurt, Germany, Emcab is a joint venture between Emtelle and Incab. With specialties in the manufacture of ducted, buried and blown fibre cables, blown fibre microducts, plus HDPE and PVC ducts between both industry giants, Emtelle’s and Incab’s combined knowledge and expertise will offer a well-rounded high-quality fibre optic cable offering to customers worldwide.

Comprising of an extensive cable range that offers increased fibre counts of up to 864 fibres and covers a wide range of applications including direct burial, the entire range is fully compatible with Emtelle FibreFlow duct and microduct solutions. Emcab cables are manufactured utilising the number one fibre in the industry – Corning® optical fibre – and undergo regular tests at the specially equipped test sites. Proven to achieve superior blowing performance Emcab’s blowing track is built compliant to the requirements of IEC 60794-1-21:2015 Standard. The Emcab offering guarantees the use of the most advanced materials available providing global customers with premium and reliable cables.

Aleхander Smilgevich, CEO of Incab expanded more on the manufacturing capabilities of Emcab and commented: “Combining the technical experience and capabilities of both Emtelle and Incab made logical sense to build Emcab and conquer the industry with such high-quality optical cable solutions. Emcab’s primary manufacturing plant is in Erfurt, Germany, which further elevates the service we can provide to the European market, but we will also be manufacturing Emcab cables across four worldwide locations – Erfurt, Hawick, Scotland, Perm, Russia and Arlington, USA. This ability allows us to widen our supply to our customers across a larger geographical area in an efficient manner.”

Speaking of this new joint venture Tony Rodgers, CEO of Emtelle added: “Emtelle and Incab together is the perfect harmony. Emcab joins Emtelle’s blown fibre and microduct manufacturing experience with the fibre optic cable capabilities of Incab, to offer a truly best-in-class fibre connectivity solution. We have rigorously tested individual products to ensure that we can go to the market with fully optimised fibre and cable solutions with guaranteed compatibility. The additional fibre capacity this venture brings to Emtelle further enhances the fibre in tube capability and capacity, with guaranteed operability between fibre and duct. This is the solution our customers have been asking the market for - cables and ducts that are matched and straight off the drum, guaranteed.”

Sales and manufacturing will begin immediately at Emcab, fronted by Managing Director Robert Deffa-Wilk and supported by a global sales and technical team.

For more information, please visit: www.emcab.co.

About Emcab

Two industry leaders – Emtelle & Incab - join forces by combining their expertise, energy and innovation power to deliver full fibre cable solutions to customers through Emcab. Emcab cares about producing and supplying the high-quality products that meet the best international standards. Emcab cables are certified to use with Emtelle ducts. Together Emcab cables and Emtelle duct solutions cover all customer needs.

Find out more: www.emcab.co.

About Emtelle

Emtelle is a leading global manufacturer of pre-connectorised, blown fibre cable, and ducted network solutions. With manufacturing operations in UK, Germany and Denmark, as well as sales offices internationally, Emtelle serves over 100 countries globally to multiple sectors including telecommunications and power.

Find out more: www.emtelle.com.

About Incab

Incab is a leading worldwide optical cable manufacturer, with production facilities in Russia and in the USA, covering all applications of optical cables, including telecommunication, power utilities and specialty.

Find out more: www.incab.co, www.incabamerica.com.