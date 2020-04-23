CommScope’s connectivity products are fully compatible with Emtelle’s existing microduct, fibre cable and connectivity range

Hawick, Scotland, 23 April, 2020 – Emtelle, the leading global manufacturer of pre-connectorised, blown fibre cable and ducted network solutions, today announced a new collaboration with CommScope, a leading network technology company, to further expand its fibre connectivity portfolio.

CommScope FIST™- MSC, FIST™-EDSA & MJC closures are amongst the range additions that are fully compatible with the Emtelle range

Under the agreement, Emtelle will integrate CommScope closures and connectivity products into its existing solutions. This will further enhance Emtelle’s solutions by marrying CommScope’s unique offering with Emtelle’s existing microduct and blown fibre cabling range.

Covering all requirements for a Fibre-to-the-X (FTTX) network – from distribution to the customer connection – the CommScope closure range has the benefit of tool free re-entry and boasts superior gel sealing technology. The range includes closures that cater for microduct connections, fibre splicing, fibre splitting, as well as closures which accommodate pre-connectorised and hardened connectors.

“The opportunity to work with CommScope is a natural fit for both companies and we are delighted to implement these new high-quality closures and connectivity products within our comprehensive solutions offering,” said Tony Rodgers, CEO at Emtelle. “This addition will further elevate our existing range and ensure Emtelle remains the full solution provider at the forefront of the industry. We have rigorously tested these products to ensure they offer maximum capability and are fully compatible with our fibre and microduct solutions. We look forward to our customers experiencing the full benefits of the new range of complimentary solutions.”

The extensive portfolio includes the popular FISTTM EDSA (Fibre Optic Splice Closure), FIST™ MSC (Modular Splice Closure), FLAT FISTTM, MDCC (Micro Duct Cable Closure), MJC Copper Closure, OFDC (Fibre Optic Splice/Patch Closure), TENIOTM, CTU (Fibre Closure Termination Units for closures) plus many more existing and future product developments to come from CommScope. The FISTTM range and TENIOTM closures use the CommScope patented Interface System Management splice trays and attached organiser. This is the original single-element and single-circuit transient loss-controlled fibre closure and organiser system which has been adopted as the first choice for many installers in many regions.

CommScope’s gel sealing patented technology has excellent environmental security, self-healing capabilities and ensures fast closure and re-entry in the field, which allows for maintenance and future connections to be established in a simpler and less time-consuming way.

“With subscribers clamouring for technology, such as fibre, to deliver more and more bandwidth and a premium service quality, it is imperative network operators continue to look for faster ways to deploy high speed mobile and broadband networks,” said Stephanos Thomopoulos, Vice President of Broadband Networks for Europe, at CommScope. “Speedy and reliable connectivity supports economic growth and improved quality of life for everyone across the UK.”

The CommScope connectivity products will initially be offered by Emtelle in the UK, with scope to expand sales into Europe in the future. In the meantime, Emtelle has the ability to sell CommScope products in Europe through distributors.

About Emtelle

Emtelle, the global manufacturer of pre-connectorised, blown fibre cable, and ducted network solutions is at the forefront of the fibre-to-the-X industry, having assisted all the key players with quality & reliable fibre & duct solutions for deployments worldwide.

With operations in UK, Germany and Denmark, as well as sales offices in The Netherlands, Sweden, Eastern Europe & Malaysia, Emtelle serves over 100 countries globally to multiple sectors including telecommunications and power. Emtelle’s experience is unrivalled, proven by the company’s continuous innovation and growth of the well-renowned solutions that continue to be deployed in networks globally.

Having dominated the blown fibre & ducted solution manufacturing space since its inception, Emtelle have pioneered some of the most innovative solutions within the industry as the company has advanced over the past three decades. These manufactured solutions focus on creating best value, reducing total project costs, and minimizing installation time and disruption.

Emtelle not only pride themselves on quality solution manufacture, Emtelle offer the full solution in terms of solution supply, customer service, support and training, from initial concept to installation and beyond. The highest standard of excellence is provided by Emtelle throughout all its activities by using the company’s production capacity and technical knowledge to develop, perfect & sustain the optimum solutions; the entire Emtelle offering adds value to FTTX networks around the world.

