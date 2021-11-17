The collaboration will see Emtelle supply a full range of passive network infrastructure components to fulfil Upp’s ambitious network roll out plans



Hawick, Scotland, 17 November 2021 - Emtelle, the leading global manufacturer of pre-connectorised blown fibre, cabling and ducted solutions, has been awarded a major multi-million-pound contract as the main supplier of network infrastructure for broadband provider Upp, running until the end of March 2026.

Emtelle will work closely with Upp to ensure the delivery of core Fibre to the X (FTTX) infrastructure components to support its plans to deploy a full-fibre network to one million premises by 2025. Over the next five years Emtelle will supply Upp with all of its passive infrastructure products to roll out its networks across the East of England.

Upp Founder and Chief Technology Innovation Officer Alex Marshall said: “As we continue to accelerate our full-fibre roll out across the East of England, it is paramount to us that we carefully select our supply chain partners based on their commitment to social, environmental and sustainability priorities. Emtelle’s locality to ourselves and its commitment to future proof, sustainable solutions for the roll out of FTTX networks supports our business values and approach to the future of fibre accessibility.”

With more than 40 years’ experience and two manufacturing facilities based in the UK, Emtelle’s wide range of fibre optic solutions and constant innovation has proven it is best placed to supply the full solution in terms of product and aftercare to support Upp in reaching its roll out plans. Upp’s dedication to reducing disruption whilst building infrastructure is supported by Emtelle’s One Dig strategy, focused on additional capacity from day one, and reducing the need for further civils projects.

Emtelle Sales Manager Craig Jones said: “It has been a pleasure to work with the team at Upp and we look forward to building on that relationship. As the need for ultrafast connectivity continues to rise, so does the need for reliable and scalable network infrastructure. Emtelle is proud to supply a full suite of products to support Upp’s deployment, helping connect communities over the next few years.”

Upp is using existing telephone poles to install where possible to cut back on the amount of disruption to roads and paths. Upp is committed to bringing broadband to underserved towns and communities across the East of England. It aims to level up market towns and coastal areas across Norfolk and Lincolnshire to boost the UK’s competitive position in the European digital market, and has successfully connected its first customers in the towns of Stamford and Diss.

About Emtelle

Emtelle is a leading global manufacturer of pre-connectorised, blown fibre cable, and ducted network solutions, and has been for the past 40 years. With manufacturing operations in UK, Germany and Denmark, as well as sales offices internationally, Emtelle serves over 100 countries globally to multiple sectors including telecommunications and power.

Find out more: www.emtelle.com.

About Upp

Upp is a new UK based internet service provider (ISP) deploying a full-fibre network (FTTH) to 1 million premises by 2025 in eastern England, offering Next Level Broadband to consumers and local businesses. Founded by four British entrepreneurs, Upp’s leadership team brings more than 160 years’ of industry expertise from BT, Orange, Ericsson, KCOM and Gigaclear.

Find out more: www.upp.com