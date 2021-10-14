Hawick, Scotland, 14 October 2021 - Emtelle, the leading global manufacturer of blown fibre cable, and ducted network solutions has announced two new strategic appointments to its senior management team as it continues to strengthen its position within the Fibre-To-The-X (FTTX) industry.

Emtelle has appointed Kerry Anderson as Group Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and William Auld as Group Supply Chain Director. Anderson is a Chartered Accountant and has a wealth of experience in senior finance roles across various sectors-and worked with Emtelle whilst at BDO where she worked with large corporate, AIM-listed and not-for-profit clients. Prior to BDO, Anderson was at Lloyds Banking Group in the Business Support/Non-Core finance teams with a focus on distressed corporate real estate and leveraged finance with spells in Edinburgh and London.

Kerry Anderson and William Auld

Auld has been involved in Supply Chain Management for eight years, working with The Howden group and Colfax Corporation. His position at Emtelle will see him streamline and strengthen the supply chain, working closely with the customer service team, transport, and logistics to develop strategic plans to ensure the most efficient delivery to Emtelle’s customers.

Commenting on Emtelle’s recent appointments, Emtelle CEO Tony Rodgers said: “We are delighted to welcome Kerry Anderson and William Auld to the senior management team at Emtelle. These appointments have come at the perfect time as Emtelle continues to expand its deliverables across the globe. Both Kerry and William have a wealth of experience that prepares them for their respective positions, and we are glad to have them join us to help steer the group in the years ahead.”

Emtelle also cemented its vision for the future as it announced its core values and mission statement that place people at the core of what it does. As a leading provider of passive network solutions to the global telecoms and power markets, Emtelle believes that people are a central driver of its success and will ultimately support the business to deliver its vision and goals, exceeding expectations in a safe, responsible and sustainable manner.

“The cementing of our core values and mission statement has provided the springboard for identifying projects and opportunities for the future of the Group’s growth and relationships within the industry. Emtelle will hold itself accountable to its identified core values and continue to put people at the core of all that we do,” Rodgers added.

Emtelle has seven core values that represent and underpin the attitudes and behaviours of the Group and its staff. The core values are Innovation, Empowerment, Teamwork, Integrity, Respect, Excellence and Safety. These act as guiding principles as it develops and grows, internally with its people and externally with its customers, clients, distributors, and partners.

