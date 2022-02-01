Manufacturing company Emtelle is expanding its UK based facilities to support the unprecedented demand in passive network solutions for its UK clients.

The additional UK based facility will allow the Emtelle Group to manufacture a core range of products to meet the demands of network operators across the UK, shortening supply chains whilst providing localised access to its market-leading pre-connectorised solutions.



United Kingdom, 1st February 2022 - Emtelle Group, the leading global manufacturer of pre-connectorised blown fibre, cabling and ducted solutions, is delighted to announce today that it will be expanding its UK based manufacturing facilities to Wrexham, North Wales. The move will see Emtelle utilise space within its sister company factory, Mainetti, to provide localised access to its world-leading solutions for network operators in UK.

Wrexham

The announcement comes as part of Emtelle's ongoing investment to sustain its presence as a global leader in the Fibre-To-The-X (FTTX) industry. It will see Emtelle's manufacturing capability expanded by adding multiple manufacturing and microduct coiling capabilities.



Emtelle Group CEO Tony Rodgers said: "With the recently announced overseas investment in capacity, it is also important to show commitment to our UK customer base. This expansion of the UK manufacturing facilities supports our customers and their ambitions to participate in the unprecedented demand for passive network solutions across the UK, where targets are set for at least 85% of premises to have access to gigabit broadband in the next five years. The expansion will improve efficiencies and facilitate improved capacity for our UK customers to support their ambitious network rollouts."



The expansion into Wrexham will see increased manufacturing capacity for the UK and global network providers, improved efficiencies and additional capacity to deliver to UK and global customers.



Mainetti UK Managing Director Jim Hutchison said: "We are delighted to have Emtelle establish a base from our existing manufacturing site in Wrexham. Mainetti and Emtelle have a long-established relationship; this expansion will allow both of us to continue to thrive as British manufacturers."

About Emtelle

Emtelle is a leading global manufacturer of pre-connectorised, blown fibre cable, and ducted network solutions, and has been for the past 40 years. With manufacturing operations in UK, Germany, and Denmark, as well as sales offices internationally, Emtelle serves over 100 countries globally to multiple sectors including telecommunications and power.

