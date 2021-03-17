The collaboration worth 40 million kroner per year will ensure Norlys’ customers have high-speed fibre connectivity.

Hawick, Scotland, 17 March 2021 – Emtelle, the leading global manufacturer of pre-connectorised blown fibre, cabling and ducted solutions, has today announced it has been awarded a three-year multi-million-kroner contract. Emtelle has been confirmed as the main supplier of duct, accessories and fibre units to Denmark’s largest integrated energy and telecommunications group Norlys.

Emtelle's manufacturing facility in Sonder Felding, Midtjylland, Denmark

Running until the end of 2023, this contract is anticipated to be worth a 120 million kroner over the next three years. Following a merger of SE and Eniig, digital services provider Norlys plan to continue fibre roll outs across Denmark as well as contribute to developing new sustainable solutions for its end-users. Emtelle’s longstanding relationship with both SE and Eniig pre-merger has demonstrated the dedication and quality of service Norlys was looking for in its main supplier.

Tony Rodgers, CEO at Emtelle said: "It has been a pleasure working with the Norlys team pre and post-merger and we are looking forward to building on what were already strong relationships. Combining our ability to supply quality fibre and duct solutions with Norlys’ drive to deliver superfast fibre connections across Denmark, we welcome the opportunity to support Norlys and help it meet its target of a more digital Denmark. As demands from our European customers increase and competition intensifies, it’s great that our dedication to high quality service and customer support is recognised.”

Over the next three years, Emtelle will supply Norlys with duct, accessories and fibre units to drive forward its ambitious plans of expanding their digital infrastructure to create a more digital Denmark. Norlys facilitates the expansion, operation and maintenance of fibre infrastructure across 40% of the country.

Magnus Just Olesen, Vice President of Norlys Tele said: “As we continue to meet our targets of delivering a more digital Denmark and ensuring our customers have access to a premium superfast fibre connection, it is key we have the support of partners that are enthusiastic and dedicated to deliver a top-quality product and service. Having worked with SE and Eniig separately pre-merger, Emtelle has already proven its commitment to supporting our success, and it was crucial as we expanded, and increased our roll-outs, that our supply came from a partner that could meet our demand.”

“With its strong European manufacturing presence and responsive Scandinavian sales and support team, Emtelle has continued to demonstrate its dedication throughout the process, and we look forward to continuing our prosperous relationship,” continued Just Olesen.

Emtelle’s wide range of fibre optic solutions and constant innovation has proven it is best placed to supply the ideal solution to support Norlys’ momentum in reaching its ambitious roll out plans across Denmark in the next three years. Its reputation for first-class customer service and support has been repeatedly demonstrated in the field. With more than 40 years’ experience and its manufacturing facility in Sonder Felding, Midtjylland, Denmark, Emtelle has been able to supply solutions to key players across Denmark and Europe.

Laila Nygaard Pedersen, Sales Director for DK at Emtelle said: “In order for us to achieve a competitive edge it is more important than ever for us to place our customers at the forefront of what we do. I am immensely proud of my team and their delivery of excellent customer service, which has led to us winning this contract with Norlys.”

