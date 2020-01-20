With Magento 1 ending support in June 2020, online retailers will need to urgently prioritise their platform migrations

In June, Magento 1 will no longer receive security patches or updates, making associated ecommerce sites vulnerable to a variety of threats. Online retailers who have not already started the process will need to urgently consider which platform their business should migrate to. Kooomo, the leading enterprise cloud commerce platform, explains what businesses need to know to avoid the possibility of a system failure, cyber-attack or loss of revenue.

There are approximately 250,000 sites currently operating on a version of Magento 1 and all of these sites will need to evaluate their strategy, ideally before June 2020. For example, there are about 350 Magento Partners worldwide who are equipped to handle a migration off Magento 1 onto one of the other Magento offerings. This means each Systems Integrator (SI) would need to complete 714 re-platforms in the next six months – which is simply beyond the capacity of the partner network.

Online retailers will need to decide whether they should migrate to Magento 2 Open Source, Magento Commerce or switch to other platforms like Kooomo. Senior management and team leaders should engage trusted IT professionals to ensure they choose the right platform for their unique business objectives. With time running out, this needs to be started now.

Ciaran Bollard, CEO at Kooomo explained: “When Magento 1 ends support this year, switching platforms doesn’t have to be difficult and can be seen as an opportunity to grow and expand the online and offline revenues by investing in Omnichannel strategies and using our Magento switching toolkit which has been proven by many of our customers who have already switched and are seeing on average a 25% increase in revenues.

“In terms of workloads, there is no advantage from switching from one version of Magento to another, as everything will need to be built from scratch again. Even if you are migrating to another version of Magento, the developers will need time to ensure the migration is as smooth as possible,” he concluded.

The transition period will depend upon many factors. This includes the complexity of the site, web traffic, transaction volumes, the extensions in place and the size of the development team. SMEs may want to consider hosting their platform in the cloud while larger enterprise-level organisations may opt for an on-premise solution. The new platform will also need to be properly tested to avoid any issues which could result in a negative customer experience.

Kooomo was recently recognised by respected business analysts Gartner as a world-leading platform, with entry in the “2017 Magic Quadrant for Digital Commerce” research report. It provides all the tools that retailers need to set up their business online, including click and collect deliveries, refunds, fraud protection and more.

If you would like any further information on how to choose the right digital ecommerce platform for your business, please visit: https://info.kooomo.com/replatforming-ebook.

About Kooomo:

Kooomo is truly redefining digital commerce by offering a best in class, international platform, disrupting the marketplace with its affordable setup and flexible pricing, agility and speed to market. Recognised by Gartner in the Magic Quadrant for Digital Commerce, Kooomo is a cloud commerce platform built for global ecommerce businesses. It connects your products with your customers online, in-store and through marketplaces. The full stack of technology needed to deliver 360 degree digital commerce solution which is integrated with an eco-system of over 200 partners to future proof our business.

With 17 years of international e-commerce experience powering over 1bn transactions, Kooomo has been built to integrate with the systems you already use, allowing complex projects to be delivered in six weeks using our Magento switching toolkit.

Kooomo is trusted by international brands through to SMEs such as Morrisons, Umbro, Mothercare, Havaianas, La Sportiva, Blauer, amongst many others. Any company can be up and trading globally - supporting all currencies and VAT rates, across all sales channels within six weeks. For further information, visit: www.kooomo.com

