Prestigious International Awards Program Recognizes Outstanding Information Security Products and Companies

AUSTIN, Texas and AUCKLAND, New Zealand – Oct. 7, 2022 – Endace today announced that EndaceProbe has been selected as the “Incident Forensics Solution of the Year” winner in the 6th annual CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards program, conducted by CyberSecurity Breakthrough, a leading independent market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global information security market today.

Endace logo

“Capturing and analyzing packet data is an indispensable resource for securing the networking and protecting critical infrastructure. Network visibility across the network, from edge to edge, provides the most reliable defense,” said James Johnson, managing director, CyberSecurity Breakthrough. “EndaceProbe leads the industry in storage density, speed, and reliability - providing a common hardware platform for a complete and accurate source of network-wide packet data to all the teams and tools that need access to it – delivering ‘breakthrough’ visibility into network activity. Congratulations to the Endace team on being our choice for ‘Incident Forensics Solution of the Year.’”

The EndaceProbe platform provides accurate, always-on packet capture with zero-loss, and its modular design can scale to large global networks to provide weeks to months of full packet history. Its powerful API allows for integration and hosting of commercial and open-source network security and performance tools to analyze live or historical traffic. The EndaceProbe provides a common infrastructure that allows for the sharing of a single, authoritative source of packet data across SecOps, NetOps, and IT teams.

“Endace has specialized in scalable high performance, high reliability packet capture technology for more than two decades along with a strong legacy of third party integrations. Organizations increasingly recognize the benefits of adopting a common hardware platform that can integrate with and host their chosen security and performance analytics tools and provide visibility into activity across the entire network,” said Endace CEO, Stuart Wilson. “EndaceProbe gives security analysts the ability to resolve events quickly with hard evidence -- enabling our customers to extract greater ROI from their existing investment in security tools and providing the flexibility to scale easily as needs change.”

The mission of the CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize the innovation, hard work and success in a range of information security categories, including Cloud Security, Threat Detection, Risk Management, Fraud Prevention, Mobile Security, and many more. This year’s program attracted more than 4,100 nominations from over 20 different countries throughout the world.

Mr. Wilson concluded, “We’re honored to receive the ‘Incident Forensics Solution of the Year’ award from CyberSecurity Breakthrough, and we extend our congratulations to all the winners, particularly our partners: Darktrace, Elastic, Fortinet, Optiv, and Palo Alto Networks.”

####

About Endace

Endace specializes in high-speed, scalable packet capture for cybersecurity, network and application performance. The open, EndaceProbe Analytics Platform lets customers record a 100% accurate history of activity on their network and can host network security and performance monitoring tools that need to analyze real-time or historical traffic. Endace’s Fusion Partners provide pre-built integration with the EndaceProbe platform to accelerate and streamline incident investigation and resolution. For more information see www.endace.com or follow Endace on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About CyberSecurity Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in information security and cybersecurity technology companies, products and people. The CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough information security companies and products in categories including Cloud Security, Threat Detection, Risk Management, Fraud Prevention, Mobile Security, Web and Email Security, UTM, Firewall and more. For more information visit CyberSecurityBreakthrough.com.

Contact:

Email: pr@endace.com

Phone:

Mark Evans, mobile +64-21-494 850 – New Zealand / APAC

Kimber Smith-Fidler, mobile +1 775 298 5260 – USA / North America

Leah Jones (The CommsCo) +44 203 697 6680 – UK / EMEA

###