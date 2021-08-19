Corporate gift provides dollar-for-dollar matching to donations received in the 2021 TGF Art Challenge to Celebrate Vision

London, UK – August 19, 2021 – As part of its twentieth anniversary celebration and its “year of giving back,” Endace is supporting The Glaucoma Foundation’s Art Challenge to Celebrate Vision with a corporate donation of US$20,000.

Endace sponsors art challenge

Glaucoma is the world’s leading cause of irreversible blindness and affects an estimated 80 million people, with a projected increase to 112 million by 2040. The Glaucoma Foundation is leading the fight against the disease by promoting early diagnosis and funding vital research to identify and develop novel approaches to preserve visual function and reverse blindness caused by glaucoma.

“It was important to us to mark this company milestone by making a difference. More than one million people per year are diagnosed with glaucoma. The Glaucoma Foundation’s mission to preserve and restore vision aligns strongly with our mission to provide visibility in networks,” said Stuart Wilson, CEO of Endace.

“At Endace, we love to overcome difficult challenges, so helping The Glaucoma Foundation address the significant challenges of this debilitating condition feels like a very worthwhile project to support,” Wilson said.

“Endace’s generous donation to the second annual TGF Art Challenge will provide patients with help for today and hope for the future,” said Elena Sturman, President and CEO of The Glaucoma Foundation. “The Art Challenge acknowledges the wonders of vision and is key to our mission of identifying and funding innovative sight-saving research. We are thrilled to have Endace’s confidence and their wonderful boost to our initiative to engage artists and art lovers in the preservation of vision.”

About the Art Challenge

Artists (amateurs and professionals alike) enter the Glaucoma Foundation Art Challenge by submitting a digital image of their original work. Every artist will be given a ‘challenge page’ where, at first, their work will appear blurry and pixelated. Your donation can bring their work into focus, and every gift made will be matched, dollar for dollar.

The matching gift opportunity makes this an ideal time to contribute to the search for a cure. Endace encourages its friends, family, customers, and partners to support The Glaucoma Foundation’s efforts now through the end of the Art Challenge on September 15! Visit the TGF Art Challenge page of the Foundation’s website, bring an artist’s work into focus, and know that your gift will double in its impact.

#

About Endace

Endace specializes in high-speed, scalable packet capture for cybersecurity, network and application performance. The open, EndaceProbe Analytics Platform lets customers record a 100% accurate history of activity on their network and can host network security and performance monitoring tools that need to analyze real-time or historical traffic. Endace’s Fusion Partners provide pre-built integration with the EndaceProbe platform to accelerate and streamline incident investigation and resolution.

For more information see www.endace.com or follow Endace on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Contacts

Email: pr@endace.com

Phone: USA: Kelly Dorsey, mobile +1-818-436 9646 , APAC: Mark Evans, mobile +64-21-494 850, EMEA: Leah Jones (CommsCo) +44 203 697 6680