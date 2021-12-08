New Technology Alliance Partnership Brings Accelerated Security Investigations to Enterprises

December 8, 2021 – Packet capture authority, Endace, today announced that it has joined the Fortinet Fabric-Ready Technology Alliance Partner Program – a part of the Fortinet Open Ecosystem – to provide customers with scalable network security and filtering, along with the definitive evidence and full context needed to quickly and accurately defend networks against cyberattack.

Endace’s EndaceProbe Analytics Platform provides scalable, network-wide, “always-on” packet capture, with rapid search and data-mining for forensic analysis of security threats and performance issues.

Combining Fortinet’s FortiGate Next-generation Firewall (NGFW) and FortiSIEM with EndaceProbe enables customers to:

Record the network, every minute of every day using EndaceProbe, and be prepared to investigate any cyber threat identified by FortiGate and FortiSIEM.

Accurately reconstruct events leveraging Endace’s Pivot-to-Vision™ function for one-click access to full packet evidence from within FortiSIEM’s GUI.

Stop threats in their tracks leveraging FortiGate’s Security-driven Networking capabilities and rapid investigation powered by Endace’s Pivot-to-Vision integration.

Extend network security monitoring by hosting FortiGate-VM virtual NGFW on EndaceProbe appliances.

Identify exposure to zero-day threats with the ability to analyze historical network traffic using EndaceProbe to playback recorded traffic to FortiGate NGFW.

“Combining Fortinet’s Security-Driven Networking solutions with EndaceProbe’s accurate record of network activity puts detailed evidence of security threats at the fingertips of security analysts,” says Stuart Wilson, CEO of Endace. “It lets analysts respond at speed, with the confidence of being able to see precisely what happened.”

Fortinet’s technology alliance partners build on Fortinet products and solutions to help customers get even more value from their security deployments. Technology alliance partners are a key part of the Fortinet Security Fabric, which enables the development and delivery of truly comprehensive, end-to-end security solutions that can dynamically adapt to the evolving network architecture as well as the changing threat landscape. Alliance solutions provide customers with more effective security, and are pre-integrated, saving time and resources in deployment, operations, and support. Please visit the Fortinet Open Ecosystem page for more information.

About Endace:

Endace specializes in high-speed, scalable packet capture for cybersecurity, network and application performance. The open, EndaceProbe Analytics Platform lets customers record a 100% accurate history of activity on their network and can host network security and performance monitoring tools that need to analyze real-time or historical traffic. Endace’s Fusion Partners provide pre-built integration with the EndaceProbe platform to accelerate and streamline incident investigation and resolution.

For more information see www.endace.com or follow Endace on Twitter and LinkedIn.

