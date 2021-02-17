London, UK – February 17th, 2021 – Packet capture and high-speed network recording authority Endace announced today that it was honored to be named as a Distinguished Vendor by TAG Cyber in the firm’s 2021 Security Annual - First Quarter.

Endace’s multi-award-winning EndaceProbe Analytics Platform delivers enterprise-scale, high-speed packet capture and recording while simultaneously providing hosting for a wide range of best-of-breed cybersecurity and performance analytics applications. The network history that EndaceProbes record helps accelerate threat response by giving analysts fast, easy access to detailed forensic evidence for rapid, conclusive incident investigation and resolution.

Endace logo

Established in 2016 by NYU Professor and former AT&T Chief Security Officer, Dr. Ed Amoroso, TAG Cyber is a world-class cybersecurity research and advisory firm dedicated to democratizing access to expert cybersecurity analysis. TAG Cyber’s Security Annual is a free resource that provides unbiased analysis, insights and education for cybersecurity professionals at all levels in Government and enterprise organizations. TAG Cyber’s Distinguished Vendors are specialist cybersecurity companies individually selected by the team of TAG Cyber analysts.

The TAG Cyber 2021 Security Annual – First Quarter report also includes an interview with Endace VP of Product Management, Cary Wright, entitled Enterprise Scale Packet Capture at High Speed. In the interview, Mr. Wright discusses the challenges organizations face when reconstructing threat events to determine what has happened on their network, and why a record of network traffic mitigates vulnerabilities and risk. He offers insights into how SecOps and NetOps teams can consolidate hardware to deploy or host integrated security and performance monitoring tools for faster access to analyze, react, and resolve incidents with certainty.

“We are proud to be named a Distinguished Vendor by TAG Cyber,” said Stuart Wilson, Endace CEO. “TAG Cyber understands the unique capability of the EndaceProbe platform. As well as accurately and reliably recording network evidence for forensic analysis, the EndaceProbe platform can integrate with and host a wide range of security and performance monitoring tools that need to analyze packet data. That gives everyone access to an accurate, shared history of exactly what’s happened on the network.”

“We’re delighted to include Endace in our Distinguished Vendor program,” said Dr. Amoroso. “Access to packet level evidence is critical for teams that need to respond to threats quickly and confidently. The EndaceProbe platform’s highly-scalable, enterprise-class packet capture gives cybersecurity teams the data they need to accelerate incident response and monitor activity across the entire network. The platform’s open architecture integrates with many different security tools to provide single-click access to packet level forensics from within existing security tool workflows.”

The TAG Cyber 2021 Security Annual can be downloaded free here: https://www.tag-cyber.com/advisory/quarterly.

About Endace

Endace specializes in high-speed, scalable packet capture for cybersecurity, network and application performance.

The open, EndaceProbe Analytics Platform lets customers record a 100% accurate history of activity on their network and can host network security and performance monitoring tools that need to analyze real-time or historical traffic. Endace’s Fusion Partners provide pre-built integration with the EndaceProbe platform to accelerate and streamline incident investigation and resolution.

Endace’s global customers include banks, healthcare, telcos, broadcasters, retailers, web giants, governments and military. www.endace.com

About TAG Cyber

TAG Cyber is a research and advisory firm focused on democratizing world-class support for everyone. Based in New York City and led by Dr. Edward Amoroso, the firm is proud to support enterprise and government customers around the world.

