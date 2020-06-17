EndaceProbe Analytics Platform announced as winner in Network Security category

London, UK -June 17, 2020-The Business Intelligence Group today announced that the EndaceProbe Analytics Platform has won the 2020 Fortress Cyber Security Awards in the Network Security category. The industry awards program sought to identify and reward the world’s leading companies and products that are working to keep our data and electronic assets safe among a growing threat from hackers.

Endace logo

The EndaceProbe™ Analytics Platform delivers scalable, network-wide packet capture and reduces security hardware appliance sprawl by offering enterprises an open, common platform for security, network monitoring and application performance management tools. EndaceProbes provide full packet capture and recording, with zero packet loss, on network links from 10Mbps to 100Gbps and beyond, so organizations can capture, index and store a 100% accurate record of network activity. EndaceProbes host and integrate with performance analytics and network security applications from a wide range of vendors, as well as open-source tools or custom applications.

“Endace has created an ecosystem that delivers what customers want from network security: better visibility, greater flexibility and agility, integration with best-of-breed solutions so they can leverage accurate network recording with all their tools, and dramatically improved ROI on infrastructure spend,” said Endace CEO Stuart Wilson. “We are honored that the judges recognized the EndaceProbe platform’s innovation, and very proud to have won the 2020 Fortress Cyber Security Award for Network Security.”

“We are so proud to name the EndaceProbe as a winner in the 2020 Fortress Cyber Security Awards program,” said Maria Jimenez, Chief Nominations Officer, Business Intelligence Group. “As our society continues to evolve and become more reliant on networks and data, companies like Endace are critical to providing the protection and trust consumers demand.”

For information about the EndaceProbe or Endace, please visit www.endace.com. For information about the annual Fortress Cyber Security Awards, please visit https://www.bintelligence.com/fortress-cyber-security-awards.

About Endace:

Endace specializes in high-speed, scalable packet capture for cybersecurity, network and application performance. The open, EndaceProbe Analytics Platform lets customers record a 100% accurate history of activity on their network and integrates with a range of security tools for fast, accurate incident investigation and resolution. Endace’s Fusion Partners – including Cisco, Darktrace, IBM, Micro Focus, Palo Alto Networks, Plixer, Splunk and others – offer pre-built integration with the EndaceProbe platform to accelerate and streamline incident investigation and resolution.

EndaceProbes can also host network security and performance monitoring tools that need to analyze real-time or historical traffic. This hosting capability enables agile deployment and reduces cost by consolidating analytics solutions on a common hardware platform.

Endace’s global customers include banks, healthcare, telcos, broadcasters, retailers, web giants, governments and military. Follow Endace on Twitter and LinkedIn. For more information see www.endace.com

About Business Intelligence Group

The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry award programs, these programs are judged by business executives having experience and knowledge. The organization's proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers. www.bintelligence.com

