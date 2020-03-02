EndaceProbe Analytics Platform receives ten awards including Best Security Hardware, Best Packet Capture Product, Most Innovative Security Hardware, and Best Network Security and Management

London, UK. – March 2, 2020 – Endace, a world leader in high-speed network recording, playback and analytics hosting, announced today that it has received a record haul of ten awards in the Cyber Defense Magazine InfoSec Awards and Info Security Products Guide Global Excellence Awards, when both publications announced their award winners last week.

CYBER DEFENSE MAGAZINE (CDM), the industry’s leading electronic information security magazine, announced that its esteemed judges awarded the EndaceProbe Analytics Platform Product Suite:

Most Innovative: Network Security and Management

Best Product: Packet Capture Platform

Hot Company: Security Investigation Platform

INFO SECURITY PRODUCTS GUIDE, the industry’s leading information security research and advisory guide, announced that more than 35 judges from around the world selected Endace as the winner in the following categories:

Grand Trophy Winner

Best Security Hardware : [Gold] EndaceProbe Analytics Platform Product Suite

: [Gold] EndaceProbe Analytics Platform Product Suite Most Innovative Security Hardware of the Year : [Gold] EndaceProbe Analytics Platform Product Suite and Fusion Partner Program

: [Gold] EndaceProbe Analytics Platform Product Suite and Fusion Partner Program Network Security and Management : [Gold] EndaceProbe Analytics Platform with EndaceVision

: [Gold] EndaceProbe Analytics Platform with EndaceVision Critical Infrastructure Security : [Gold] EndaceProbe Analytics Platform Product Suite

: [Gold] EndaceProbe Analytics Platform Product Suite Best Security Solution : [Silver] EndaceProbe Analytics Platform Product Suite and Fusion Partner Program

: [Silver] EndaceProbe Analytics Platform Product Suite and Fusion Partner Program Network Visibility, Security & Testing: [Silver] EndaceProbe Analytics Platform with EndaceVision

About Endace

Endace’s EndaceProbe Analytics Platform records a 100% accurate record of network activity, while simultaneously hosting third-party network security and performance solutions. The ability to integrate accurate Network History into these solutions enables rapid investigation and resolution of network security and performance issues.

Endace customers can quickly deploy security and performance tools on the EndaceProbe platform and dramatically reduce OPEX and CAPEX costs by allowing consolidating multiple solutions onto a common platform.

Global customers include banks, healthcare, telcos, broadcasters, retailers, web giants, governments and military.

For more information see www.endace.com or follow Endace on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About Info Security PG’s Global Excellence Awards

Info Security Products Guide sponsors the Global Excellence Awards and plays a vital role in keeping end-users informed of the choices they can make when it comes to protecting their digital resources and assets. It is written expressly for those who are adamant on staying informed of security threats and the preventive measure they can take. You will discover a wealth of information in this guide including tomorrow’s technology today, best deployment scenarios, people and technologies shaping cyber security and industry predictions & directions that facilitate in making the most pertinent security decisions. Visit http://www.infosecurityproductsguide.com for the complete list of winners.

About Cyber Defense Magazine:

With over 5 Million monthly readers and growing, and over 17,000 pages of searchable online infosec content, Cyber Defense Magazine and our sister magazine being announced after the show is the premier source of IT Security information. We are managed and published by and for ethical, honest, passionate information security professionals. Our mission is to share cutting-edge knowledge, real-world stories and awards on the best ideas, products and services in the information technology industry. We deliver electronic magazines every month online for free, and special editions exclusively for the RSA Conferences. CDM is a proud member of the Cyber Defense Media Group, a division of Ingersoll Lockwood. Learn more about us at http://www.cyberdefensemagazine.com and visit http://www.cyberdefensetv.com and http://www.cyberdefenseradio.com to see and hear some of the most informative interviews of many of these winning company executives.

