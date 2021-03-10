Endace and the EndaceProbe Analytics Platform recognized with nine awards including Most Innovative Security Hardware, Hot Security Company of the Year, Hot Security Technology of the Year, and CyberSecurity Blogger of the Year

London, UK - March 10th, 2021 – Leading packet capture and recording company, Endace, today announced that it has been honored with nine cyber security awards from two well-regarded awards programs: The Globee® 17th Annual 2021 Cyber Security Global Excellence Awards® and the 2021 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards.

THE GLOBEE 17th ANNUAL 2021 CYBER SECURITY GLOBAL EXCELLENCE AWARDS. These prestigious global awards recognize cybersecurity and information technology vendors with advanced, ground-breaking products, solutions, and services that are helping set the bar higher for others in all areas of security and technologies. More than 45 judges from around the world, representing a wide spectrum of industry experts, participated in the judging process and selected Endace as the winner in the following categories:

Grand Trophy Winner

Gold Award, Hot Security Company of the Year : Endace

: Endace Gold Award, Most Innovative Security Hardware of the Year: EndaceProbe Analytics Platform Product Suite and Fusion Partner Program

EndaceProbe Analytics Platform Product Suite and Fusion Partner Program Gold Award, Hot Security Technology of the Year : EndaceProbe Analytics Platform Product Suite

: EndaceProbe Analytics Platform Product Suite Gold Award, Network Detection and Response : EndaceProbe Analytics Platform

: EndaceProbe Analytics Platform Gold Award, Incident Analysis and Response Solution : EndaceProbe Analytics Platform Product Suite

: EndaceProbe Analytics Platform Product Suite Silver Award, Network Security and Management: EndaceProbe Analytics Platform with EndaceVision

2021 CYBERSECURITY EXCELLENCE AWARDS. The Cybersecurity Excellence Awards is an annual competition honoring individuals and companies that demonstrate excellence, innovation and leadership in information security. The awards are produced by Cybersecurity Insiders in partnership with the Information Security Community on LinkedIn, tapping into the vast experience of over 400,000+ cybersecurity professionals to honor the world’s best cybersecurity products, professionals and organizations. Endace won two silver awards for:

Best CyberSecurity Company, Asia (between 50-99 employees)

CyberSecurity Blogger of the Year, Asia (Endace Packet Forensics Files hosted by Michael Morris)

ABOUT ENDACE

Endace specializes in high-speed, scalable packet capture for cybersecurity, network and application performance.

The open, EndaceProbe Analytics Platform lets customers record a 100% accurate history of activity on their network and can host network security and performance monitoring tools that need to analyze real-time or historical traffic. Endace’s Fusion Partners provide pre-built integration with the EndaceProbe platform to accelerate and streamline incident investigation and resolution.

Endace’s global customers include banks, healthcare, telcos, broadcasters, retailers, web giants, governments and military. www.endace.com

For more information see www.endace.com or follow Endace on Twitter and LinkedIn.



Contacts:

pr@endace.com



USA: Kelly Dorsey

mobile +1-818-436 9646



EMEA: Leah Jones (The CommsCo)

+44 203 697 6680

Asia Pacific: Mark Evans

mobile +64-21-494 850