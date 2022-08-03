Integration Provides Superior Threat Detection and Response to Clouds, Datacenters, IoT Devices, and Enterprise Networks



Austin, Texas and San Jose, Calif. – August 3, 2022 – Endace and Vectra today announced an integration partnership that combines Endace’s industry-leading packet capture and always-on network recording with the Vectra AI-driven threat detection and response platform. The combination of the two products gives security teams accurate discovery at all attack stages with conclusive forensic evidence, for faster and simpler threat investigation and response.



The Vectra platform uses AI to automate and detect hidden cyberthreats through continuous analysis of network traffic. Attack behaviors are exposed with a combination of data science, machine learning and behavioral analytics.



EndaceProbes accurately record weeks or months of network traffic, to put every detail of every threat right at your fingertips. Turnkey integrations with best-in-class security and performance tools, like the Vectra platform, enables fast, accurate incident investigation and resolution.



The result of this integration provides customers with:

Faster and more confident detection, investigation and response of threats and alerts across the entire network

Streamlined workflows for one-click access to definitive evidence

Conclusive evidence with a complete record of all stages of any cyberthreat

“Detecting and responding to threats before the attackers establish a foothold is critical to defending against advanced cyber threats,” says Cary Wright, VP of Products at Endace. "Integrating Vectra’s AI driven threat detection with EndaceProbe provides security teams with one-click to all the evidence required to respond to any threat.”



“SOC teams often rely on recorded packet data during forensic investigations to support their findings. We are excited that customers can now Integrate the Vectra Platform with EndaceProbes and accelerate the incident response process,” says Brad Woodberg, Director of Product Management at Vectra.



Read more about the technical details of this integration here: endace.com/vectra-partner-brief.pdf

Watch the integration demo here: endace.com/vectra



Vectra is the latest company to join Endace’s Fusion Partner Program. The program provides pre-built integrations of industry-leading solutions with EndaceProbe’s powerful API to deliver higher performance, easier integration and on-demand deployment to our customers.



About Endace

Endace specializes in high-speed, scalable packet capture for cybersecurity, network and application performance. The open, EndaceProbe Analytics Platform lets customers record a 100% accurate history of activity on their network and can host network security and performance monitoring tools that need to analyze real-time or historical traffic. Endace’s Fusion Partners provide pre-built integration with the EndaceProbe platform to accelerate and streamline incident investigation and resolution.



For more information, see www.endace.com or follow Endace on Twitter and LinkedIn.



About Vectra

Vectra® is a leader in cyber threat detection and response for hybrid and multi-cloud enterprises. The Vectra platform uses AI to detect threats at speed across public cloud, identity, SaaS applications, and data centers. Only Vectra optimizes AI to detect attacker methods—the TTPs at the heart of all attacks—rather than simplistically alerting on "different." The resulting high-fidelity threat signal and clear context enables cybersecurity teams to respond to threats sooner and to stop attacks in progress faster. Organizations worldwide rely on Vectra for cybersecurity resilience in the face of dangerous cyber threats and to prevent ransomware, supply chain compromise, identity takeovers, and other cyberattacks from impacting their businesses.



For more information, visit vectra.ai.



