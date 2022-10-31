Energie Steiermark AG

Energie Steiermark once again proves its green pioneering role in the field of climate-friendly energy management

Top ratings in the areas of corporate management, energy, climate friendliness, biodiversity & living environment, health & job security and customer focus

(Graz 31.10.22) Energie Steiermark again achieves a clear improvement, already for the third time in a row, in the overall evaluation of the international GRESB sustainability rating. Last year’s result was improved significantly from 89 to 93 out of 100 possible points. Energie Steiermark is therefore among the top 10 European energy companies in terms of sustainability ranking.

With 93 points, Energie Steiermark once again achieves a top ranking in the GRESB sustainability rating. Energie Steiermark has already been taking part in the annual GRESB rating since 2019 and has since been improving continuously. This year, the leading Styrian company achieved 93 out of 100 possible points and therefore significantly exceeded the number of points in previous years (2021: 89, 2020: 85). With this score, the company is ranked 9th among all comparable companies in its peer group.

Energie Steiermark has already been pursuing a green and sustainable company orientation for many years. The positive result confirms the focussed corporate development towards a green future.

“As a leading Styrian company, we have for many years been making an active and consistent contribution to a sustainable energy sector, a climate-friendly future and a liveable Styria. To this end, Energie Steiermark forges strong, preferably regional partnerships in order to jointly address the wide-ranging challenges presented by the energy transformation. The top result in this year’s GRESB rating confirms our focussed approach and motivates the whole Energie Steiermark team to do their utmost for a green future,” the executive duo Christian Purrer and Martin Graf explain.

Rating results in detail

In the areas of corporate management, energy, climate friendliness, biodiversity & living environment, health & job security and customer focus, Energie Steiermark once again achieves a top rating of 100 percent. Compared to its peer group, the company achieves a better rating in nearly all criteria, which underlines its pioneering role in the green energy sector.

About Energie Steiermark AG:

Energie Steiermark is among the largest energy and infrastructure companies in Austria based in Graz. The company is involved in the areas of electricity, natural gas, heating and e-mobility and services around 600,000 customers at home and abroad with around 1940 employees. In terms of generation, Energie Steiermark AG focuses exclusively on renewable energy from water, wind, sun and biomass. The state of Styria is the majority shareholder. In the year 2021, Energie Steiermark achieved a turnover of 1.8 billion euros.

